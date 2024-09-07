Louis Vuitton Challenger Series – Race Day 7 Penultimate day with 5 races scheduled

For Race Day 7 we have five races scheduled for Saturday 7 September in the Series 2 round robins.

Interesting to see if NYYC American Magic have been able use the lay day to solve the problems that arose during Thursday’s racing.

American Magic looked to have a mainsail movement problem, possibly caused by a lack of oil pressure, and connected to their recumbent cyclors set-up.

After racing Thursday Co-Helm Paul Goodison commented . . . “We weren’t manoeuvring as well as we normally do, and the worst bit is that we couldn’t quite put our finger on how to fix it.”

There has also been shore-side talk of a possible mainsail control problem on Emirates Team New Zealand, following their earlier race with Luna Rossa where they struggled to respond to a start line luff and fell off the foils, conceding a 400m lead.

ETNZ has a different mainsail operational set-up to the other AC75 teams, which apparently requires more hydraulic pressure to drive it, especially it seems in stronger wind conditions.

But then highlighting any such problems is why they are taking part in the Challengers Selection Series.

How the teams cope with the difficult sea state left over from yesterdays stronger winds could be key to Saturdays results, and with the round robin racing concluding this weekend these will be crucial races for the Swiss and French teams trying to remain in the event.

Weather forecast 7 September:

SouthEasterly 6 knots increasing to SW 13 knots.

Sea state SE 0.8m at 5sec period.

Sunny 25 deg C.

Race Day 7, Round 2 provisional race schedule for Sat 6 September:

Race 22 – NYYC American Magic USA v Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli ITA

Race 23 – INEOS Britannia GBR v Alinghi Red Bull Racing SUI

Race 26 – NYYC American Magic USA v Orient Express Racing FRA

Race 27 – Emirates Team New Zealand v Alinghi Red Bull Racing (non scoring)

Race 25 – Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli ITA v INEOS Britannia GBR

Racing starts daily at 13:00hrs UK (14.00 CET) and will be screened live here on the America’s Cup YouTube channel.



Louis Vuitton Cup Challenger Selection Series after day 6

Challenger results used to decide the top four challengers to move onto the Semi-Finals

