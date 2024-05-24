Softly, softly . . . Caracole wins opening race of 5.5 Metre Swiss Open

Defending champions Caracole of Bernard Haissly, Nicolas Berthoud and Daniel Stampfli won the opening race of the 2024 5.5 Metre Swiss Open at Rolle on Lake Geneva, on Thursday.

Only one race was possible in a very light swinging breeze. Eleven boats from four countries are taking part.

It was a slow start to four days of 5.5 Metre racing at Rolle with the two day Swiss Open Championship followed by the two day Coupe de la Harpe, the traditional 5.5 Metre regatta at Rolle, which is also shared with the 6 Metres.

Caracole SUI 214, led at every mark to extend for a comfortable win.

Black & White (SUI 219) of Daniel Schenker, Mark Dangel and Ernst Rohner rounded third but moved up to second on the second beat.

Dune (SUI 218) of Philippe Kolly, Annette Martin and Philippe Dupont finally crossed third after a long battle with MF XXII (SUI 233) of Jürg Menz, Cédric Evard and Christof Wilke, who rounded the first mark in second.

By the time the race ended it was past 18.00 and the fleet went ashore. It was a long day for a single 40-minute race. The championship concludes on Friday.

Hosted by the Société Nautique Rolloise at Rolle, on the northern shore of Lake Geneva, 30 km northeast of Geneva.