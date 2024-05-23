Puig Women’s America’s Cup Trophy revealed in Barcelona

The new trophy for the inaugural Puig Women’s America’s Cup, was presented by Puig at the Fundació Joan Miró in Barcelona, Spain.

The Spanish architect and designer Patricia Urquiola was commissioned to design and shape the trophy that the winning team of the Puig Women’s America’s Cup will receive on 13 October.

For this, Urquiola has used “a simple, geometric figure, like a cylinder, without decorative elements or a base, which at one point opens up like a large sail struck by the wind”. And lacks handles so that “the winning team can embrace it in its full form”, according to the designer.



Made of silver, with a height of 58 cm and weighing about 5 kg, its interior hides a rose gold effect with the finishing done by means of an exhaustive chiseling in the widest part of the cylinder.

The inaugural Women’s America’s Cup will take place in Barcelona from the 5 to 13 of October as a central part of the 37th America’s Cup.

Joining the six established official participants representing New Zealand, Great Britain, Italy, Switzerland, the United States and France are six new teams . . . from Spain, the Netherlands, Canada, Germany, Sweden and Australia.

Puig, a global Premium Beauty company, is collaborating in the 37th Edition of the America’s Cup, as a global sponsor of the competition and as a Naming Partner of the first women’s specific race in the history of the America’s Cup.