Hap Fauth’s Bella Mente claims IMA Maxi European Championship title

Hap Fauth, tactician Terry Hutchinson and the all-star cast of the Maxi 74 Bella Mente claimed the third edition of the IMA Maxi European Championship.

Held out of Sorrento, the event, which comprised the Regata dei Tre Golfi offshore race followed by four days of windward-leeward and coastal racing, including the popular lap of Capri, was organised by Circolo del Remo e della Vela Italia (CRVI) and supported by Loro Piana.

Due to the way this championship is scored, Paul Berger’s Swan 80 Kallima won Class 3 by two points based on results from Class 3 alone, while Guido Paolo Gamucci’s canting Mylius 60 Cippa Lippa X was the higher scoring Class 3 boat in the overall results.

Having won the Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup last September, the IMA Maxi European this week, Fauth is hoping to make it a triple if his American Magic successfully challenges for the America’s Cup in Barcelona this October.

At the prizegiving Fauth was also awarded the prize for finishing top IMA member.

IMA Maxi 2024 European Championship – Overall leaders (25 entries)

Supported by Rolex as Official Timepiece

1st USA BELLA MENTE Maxi 72 – Hap Fauth – – 22 pts

2nd GBR JETHOU IRC 77 – Peter Ogden – – 28 pts

3rd GBR NORTH STAR Maxi 72 J/V – Peter Dubens – – 30 pts

4th CZE V Wallycento – Karel Komarek – – 32 pts

5th GBR JOLT Maxi 72 – Peter Harrison – – 32 pts

6th ITA SHIRLAF Swan 65 – Giuseppe Puttini – – 36 pts

7th ITA FRA DIAVOLO Mylius 18E35 – Vincenzo Addessi – – 38 pts

8th LUX WALLYNO Wally 60 – Benoit De Froidmont – – 38 pts

9th ITA BULLIT Wally 93 – Andrea Recordati – – 43 pts

10th ITA BLUE OYSTER Dehler 60 3.4 – Luca Scoppa – – 47 pts

Full results available here . . .