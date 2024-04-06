Trofeo Princesa Sofía Mallorca – Gold and Bronze for GBR

Micky Beckett’s gold let the way in a three-medal haul for the Brits, with John Gimson and Anna Burnet winning bronze in the Nacra 17 and young gun Matilda Nicholls also taking bronze, her first medal at senior level, in the ILCA 6.

Tokyo 2020 silver medallists Gimson and Burnet, who are also confirmed in the Paris 2024 line-up, had a tricky week in the 48-boat Nacra 17 fleet. But a second-place finish in the medal race elevated them into the bronze medal position.

Matilda Nicholls, from Durley in Hampshire, also went into her medal race in fourth, and like her teammates scored a second to jump into the bronze spot.

Winner of the Women’s Formula Kite event, Breiana Whitehead of Australia, become the only the second Australian winner ever of the overall top award at the 53 Trofeo Princesa Sofia Mallorca by Iberostar

Leading scores after Medal races

The 470 medal race suffered the same fate as the 49erFX class, failing to get any racing.

ILCA 7 Men

Gold GBR Michael BECKETT – – 4 – – 36 pts

Silver GER Philipp BUHL – – 12 – – 80 pts

Bronze FRA Jean Baptiste BERNAZ – – 18 – – 94 pts

Nacra 17 Mixed

Gold ITA 26 Ruggero TITA and Caterina BANTI – – 10 – – 77 pts

Silver ITA 98 Gianluigi UGOLINI and Maria GIUBILEI – – 16 – – 107 pts

Bronze GBR 21 John GIMSON and Anna BURNET – – 4 – – 113 pts

ILCA 6 Women

Gold HUN Mária ÉRDI – – 18 – – 90 pts

Silver AUS Zoe THOMSON – – 8 – – 97 pts

Bronze GBR Matilda NICHOLLS – – 4 – – 100 pts

49erFX Women

Gold ITA Jana GERMANI and Giorgia BERTUZZI – – 73 pts

Silver NOR Helene NÆSS and Marie RØNNINGEN – – 74 pts

Bronze JPN Misaki TANAKA and Sera NAGAMATSU – – 93 pts

Best GBR:

6th GBR Freya BLACK and Saskia TIDEY

49er Men

Gold ESP 74 Diego BOTIN LE CHEVER and Florian TRITTEL PAUL – – 4 – – 75 pts

Silver URU 14 Hernan UMPIERRE ODINI and Fernando DIZ BECERRA – – 2 – – 81 pts

Bronze POL 7 Lukasz PRZYBYTEK and Jacek PIASECKI – – 8 – – 83 pts

Best GBR:

16th GBR James GRUMMETT and Rhos HAWES

Mixed Dinghy 470

Gold FRA Camille LECOINTRE and Jeremie MION – – 38 pts

Silver ESP Jordi XAMMAR and Nora BRUGMAN – – 39 pts

Bronze GER Malte WINKEL and Anastasiya WINKEL – – 56 pts

Best GBR:

8th GBR Vita Heathcote HEATHCOTE and Chris GRUBE

Formula Kite Women

Gold AUS Breiana WHITEHEAD

Silver USA DM246 Daniela MOROZ

Bronze GER Leonie MEYER

4th ITA Maggie PESCETTO

Best GBR:

34th GBR Sophie RENNIE

Formula Kite Men

Gold SGP Maximilian MAEDER

Silver ITA Riccardo PIANOSI

Bronze CYP Denis TARADIN

4th SLO Toni VODISEK

IQ Foil Men

Gold POL Pawel TARNOWSKI – – 18 pts

Silver FRA Nicolas GOYARD – – 30 pts

Bronze FRA Yun POULIQUEN – – 45 pts

Best GBR:

31st Finn HAWKINS

IQ Foil Women

Gold NOR Mina MOBEKK – – 22 pts

Silver NOR Maya GYSLER – – 22 pts

Bronze FRA Lola SORIN – – 37 pts

Best GBR:

12th GBR Emma WILSON

Full results are available here . . .