Trofeo Princesa Sofía Mallorca – Gold and Bronze for GBR

Micky Beckett’s gold let the way in a three-medal haul for the Brits, with John Gimson and Anna Burnet winning bronze in the Nacra 17 and young gun Matilda Nicholls also taking bronze, her first medal at senior level, in the ILCA 6.
Tokyo 2020 silver medallists Gimson and Burnet, who are also confirmed in the Paris 2024 line-up, had a tricky week in the 48-boat Nacra 17 fleet. But a second-place finish in the medal race elevated them into the bronze medal position.
Matilda Nicholls, from Durley in Hampshire, also went into her medal race in fourth, and like her teammates scored a second to jump into the bronze spot.
Winner of the Women’s Formula Kite event, Breiana Whitehead of Australia, become the only the second Australian winner ever of the overall top award at the 53 Trofeo Princesa Sofia Mallorca by Iberostar
Leading scores after Medal races
The 470 medal race suffered the same fate as the 49erFX class, failing to get any racing.
ILCA 7 Men
Gold GBR Michael BECKETT – – 4 – – 36 pts
Silver GER Philipp BUHL – – 12 – – 80 pts
Bronze FRA Jean Baptiste BERNAZ – – 18 – – 94 pts
Nacra 17 Mixed
Gold ITA 26 Ruggero TITA and Caterina BANTI – – 10 – – 77 pts
Silver ITA 98 Gianluigi UGOLINI and Maria GIUBILEI – – 16 – – 107 pts
Bronze GBR 21 John GIMSON and Anna BURNET – – 4 – – 113 pts
ILCA 6 Women
Gold HUN Mária ÉRDI – – 18 – – 90 pts
Silver AUS Zoe THOMSON – – 8 – – 97 pts
Bronze GBR Matilda NICHOLLS – – 4 – – 100 pts
49erFX Women
Gold ITA Jana GERMANI and Giorgia BERTUZZI – – 73 pts
Silver NOR Helene NÆSS and Marie RØNNINGEN – – 74 pts
Bronze JPN Misaki TANAKA and Sera NAGAMATSU – – 93 pts
Best GBR:
6th GBR Freya BLACK and Saskia TIDEY
49er Men
Gold ESP 74 Diego BOTIN LE CHEVER and Florian TRITTEL PAUL – – 4 – – 75 pts
Silver URU 14 Hernan UMPIERRE ODINI and Fernando DIZ BECERRA – – 2 – – 81 pts
Bronze POL 7 Lukasz PRZYBYTEK and Jacek PIASECKI – – 8 – – 83 pts
Best GBR:
16th GBR James GRUMMETT and Rhos HAWES
Mixed Dinghy 470
Gold FRA Camille LECOINTRE and Jeremie MION – – 38 pts
Silver ESP Jordi XAMMAR and Nora BRUGMAN – – 39 pts
Bronze GER Malte WINKEL and Anastasiya WINKEL – – 56 pts
Best GBR:
8th GBR Vita Heathcote HEATHCOTE and Chris GRUBE
Formula Kite Women
Gold AUS Breiana WHITEHEAD
Silver USA DM246 Daniela MOROZ
Bronze GER Leonie MEYER
4th ITA Maggie PESCETTO
Best GBR:
34th GBR Sophie RENNIE
Formula Kite Men
Gold SGP Maximilian MAEDER
Silver ITA Riccardo PIANOSI
Bronze CYP Denis TARADIN
4th SLO Toni VODISEK
IQ Foil Men
Gold POL Pawel TARNOWSKI – – 18 pts
Silver FRA Nicolas GOYARD – – 30 pts
Bronze FRA Yun POULIQUEN – – 45 pts
Best GBR:
31st Finn HAWKINS
IQ Foil Women
Gold NOR Mina MOBEKK – – 22 pts
Silver NOR Maya GYSLER – – 22 pts
Bronze FRA Lola SORIN – – 37 pts
Best GBR:
12th GBR Emma WILSON