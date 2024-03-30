Flying Dutchman 2024 World Championship – New leader after Race Day 4

Saturday, the penultimate day of racing for the Flying Dutchman fleet at the 2024 World Championship hosted by the, St Petersburg YC, Florida, USA.

Three races were completed, triggering the second discard and a new leader going into the final day.

New championship leaders are Kay-Uwe Lüdtke and Kai Schäfers GER (2 1 1) with 10 pts.

Now in second are Szabolcz Majtheny and Andras Domokos HUN (5 2 3) on 13 pts, with Kilian Koenig and Philipp Schay GER (3 4 2) moving into fifth with 20 pts.

Winners of the first race, race 7, were the Kiwi pair Paul Scoffin and Jason Breeden ahead of Kay-Uwe Lüdtke and Kai Schäfers GER, with third Kilian Koenig and Philipp Schay GER.

Overall leaders Szabolcz Majtheny and Andras Domokos HUN were fifth, maintaining a seven point lead on 13 pts with Lüdtke and Schäfers moving into second overall with 20pts at this point.

Then Lüdtke and Schäfers upped the pressure winning races 8 and 9, and after the second discard taking the overall lead. Majtheny and Domokos kept in touch with a 2 and 3, while Koenig and Schay continued to rise up the leaderboard with a 4 and 2 to take third.

In fourth are Enno Kramers and Ard Geelkerken NED with 24 pts and fifth Shmuel Markhoff and Axel Priegann GER on 50 pts

Two final races are scheduled Sunday and changes to the podium places still possible.

Flying Dutchman – World Championship 2024 after 9 races, 2 discard (33 entries)

1st GER 88 Kay-Uwe Lüdtke – – 1 1 12 34 2 2 2 1 1 – – 10 pts

2nd HUN 70 Szabolcs Majthenyi – – 2 4 4 1 1 1 5 2 3 – – 14 pts

3rd GER 113 Kilian Koenig – – 3 3 21 2 13 3 3 4 2 – – 20 pts

4th NED 26 Enno Kramer – – 4 5 1 3 11 4 7 3 6 – – 26 pts

5th GER 98 Shmuel Markhoff – – 34 2 5 5 3 5 34 23 7 – – 50 pts

6th GER 19 Peggy Bahr – – 6 10 6 9 10 11 4 12 5 – – 50 pts

7th NZL 145 Paul Scoffin – – 8 9 9 8 6 34 1 15 10 – – 51 pts

8th HUN 13 András Süli – – 7 12 23 6 4 6 19 8 11 – – 54 pts

9th HUN 4 János Ziegler – – 34 34 10 10 7 7 9 7 4 – – 54 pts

10th HUN 11 Gabor Gaborjani Szabo – – 5 8 16 7 5 9 10 10 14 – – 54 pts

11th ITA 61 Joshua Rocchi – – 13 13 2 34 34 16 6 17 8 – – 75 pts

12th GER 8 Malte Burkert – – 34 6 3 4 14 34 34 5 13 – – 79 pts

13th HUN 78 Csaba Dr. Polgár – – 16 15 7 34 9 10 16 14 24 – – 87 pts

14th GER 65 Lukas Greten – – 17 34 15 14 12 12 34 11 15 – – 96 pts

15th GER 12 Ernst Greten – – 11 34 25 16.67 34 16.67 12 9 9 – – 99.3 pts

