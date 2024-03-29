American Magic’s AC75 Boat 3 Arrives in Barcelona

American Magic’s newly constructed America’s Cup AC75 boat, “B3,” has successfully completed its journey from the build facility in Portsmouth, Rhode Island, USA, to the team’s base in Barcelona, Spain.

This marked a culmination of months of dedicated effort, meticulous planning, and teamwork by the American Magic boatbuilding and design teams.

As Terry Hutchinson, President of Sailing Operations of American Magic, aptly described it, “Boat Three was conceived by the American Magic design team, with Britt Ward and Pete Melvin leading as the principal hull designers.”

“Over 70,000 hours were dedicated to her construction, managed by Brandon and the Build Team in Portsmouth, Rhode Island. It’s unbelievable and pretty impressive to see what has been created at the hands of the American Magic team.”

Upon touchdown in Barcelona, B3 was unloaded from the aircraft and transported to the team’s base, where it will undergo commissioning, testing, and preparation for the upcoming 37th America’s Cup.

With B3 now in Barcelona, the next phase of American Magic’s journey begins. The boat will undergo rigorous testing and tuning as the team prepares to commission the boat ahead of its unveiling later this spring.

