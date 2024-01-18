Snowflake Series at Chichester Yacht Club – Day 1

The Snowflake Series at Chichester Yacht Club opened with 38 dinghies in three fleets racing in sunshine and a force 2 – 3 wind.

Two races were completed for each of the fleets.

Winner of the first Fast fleet was Nick Mason in a Finn with Jack Holden in an RS400 taking the second, and also taking the overall win ahead of another Finn, that of Richard Sharp.

In the Medium fleet, Rob and Gemma Burridge won the first race, and Alex Butler in a Solo the second also claiming the overall win.

The Slow fleet went to Terry and Charlie Hunt in a Mirror dinghy posting a 1, 1, and second Freddie Jones in his Optimist with a 2, 2.

This was the first weekend of the five Event series between January and March, with an overall prize-giving after the last event.

Snowflake Series No.1 – Fast (13 entries)

1st RS 400 Jack Holden and AN Other Chichester YC 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd FINN Richard Sharp Emsworth Slipper SC 2 2 – – 4 pts

3rd RS 300 Luke South Emsworth SC 6 3 – – 9 pts

4th MERLIN-ROCKET George Yeoman and Owain Matthews Itchenor SC 3 6 – – 9 pts

5th FINN Nick Mason Emsworth Slipper SC 5 5 – – 10 pts

6th SCORPION James Gardner and Anne Gardner Hayling Island SC 9 4 – – 13 pts

Snowflake Series No.1 – Medium (21 entries)

1st SOLO Alex Butler Hayling Island SC 3 1 – – 4 pts

2nd 2000 Rob and Gemma Burridge Weirwood SC 1 4 – – 5 pts

3rd EUROPE John Rees Hayling Island SC 4 2 – – 6 pts

4th EUROPE Lucy Boreham Chichester YC 2 5.5 – – 7.5 pts

5th RS AERO 7 Mark Riddington Emsworth Slipper SC 5 3 – – 8 pts

6th RS AERO 7 John Derbyshire Emsworth SC 7 8 – – 15 pts

Snowflake Series No.1 – Slow (4 entries)

1st MIRROR Terry and Charlie Hunt Netley SC 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd OPTIMIST Freddie Jones Chichester YC 2 2 – – 4 pts

3rd RS FEVA XL Izzy Tonks and Anna Elm Hayling Island SC 3 3 – – 6 pts

4th ILCA 4 Louie Cornell Felpham SC 4 4 – – 8 pts

Full results available here . . .

For more details visit the CYC website