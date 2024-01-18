RORC Transatlantic Race – Leopard recovers to take Monohull Line Honours

Farr 100 Leopard 3 (MON), skippered by Chris Sherlock has taken Monohull Line Honours in the 10th edition of the RORC Transatlantic Race.

Winning the IMA Transatlantic Trophy, the international team of 17 celebrated dockside at Camper & Nicholsons Port Louis Marina in Grenada. Leopard 3 completed the race in an elapsed time of 10 Days 17 Hrs 23 Mins 51 Secs.

For this race, Leopard’s tactician was Mitch Booth who was skipper for the 100ft Maxi Comanche for the record run in 2022.

Farr 100 Leopard’s crew included both owners and a racing crew of: Michael Pammenter, Paul Standbridge, Luke Molloy, Chris Sherlock, Gian Ahluwalia, Giles de Jager, Guilermo Altadil, Charlie Wyatt, Tom McWilliam, Mark Bartlett, Gerry Mitchell, Jonas Nordlund, Samuel Wright, Mitch Booth, Will Best

The second monohull to finish in Grenada was Chris Sheehan’s PAC52 Warrior Won (USA), which completed the race in an elapsed time of 11 Days 05 Hrs 18 Mins 29 Secs.