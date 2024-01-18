ARKEA ULTIM CHALLENGE – Major damage to the trimaran SVR – Lazartigue

The ULTIM SVR-Lazartigue trimaran has suffered daggerboard damage following a collision.

Second placed ULTIM SVR-Lazartigue has suffered damage to the daggerboard following a collision in the early hours – 4:30 a.m. UTC – about 1300 miles from Cape Town.

Solo skipper Tom Laperche immediately informed his technical team and he has been in constant contact with them.

The collision damaged the dagger board case causing a significant water ingress which has been stabilized.

The damage, just at the gateway to the big south, changes priorities for Laperche who is now in safety mode supported by Race Direction, the SVR– Lazartigue team and Mer Concept.



Meanwhile race leader Charles Caudrelier (Maxi Edmond de Rothschild) has been making high average speeds.

At 06:00hrs UTC Thursday morning he had made 835 miles over the last 24 hours, testing the existing solo 24 hours record of 851 miles set in November 2017 by Francois Gabart.

Caudrelier’s nearest competitor is now Thomas Coville (Sodebo 3) who is making good progress in his northwest, 566 miles behind Maxi Edmond de Rothschild.

1870 miles behind the leader, Actual Ultim 3 and the Maxi Banque Populaire XI are struggling slightly with an anticyclone to their south.

Its centre should cross their course which will require them to head more directly south rather than SE. But there they will then be able to ride a new depression which is coming in from the west.