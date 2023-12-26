Rolex Sydney Hobart – Scallywag First Of Three Early Casualties

Seng Huang Lee’s 100ft SHK Scallywag from Hong Kong, has become the first casualty of the 2023 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race, breaking her bow sprit early Tuesday evening Sydney time.

Just before 5pm (AUS) race leaders Christian Beck’s LawConnect and the John Winning Jnr skippered Andoo Comanche, reported they were sailing on a comfortable sea in nice 16-18 knot winds.



Ty Oxley reported from LawConnect: “We are neck-and-neck with Andoo and reaching at 20 knots in 18-20 knots of breeze. Wind is up and down on a comfortable sea.”

Sam Fay said from Andoo Comanche: “We are doing 26 knots and have just overtaken LawConnect.”

The three boats had been having a tight tussle until SHK Scallywag’s retirement.

Grant Wharington’s 100ft Wild Thing 100, with her shorter rig, is 13 nautical miles behind Law Connect at 7.30pm (AUS)

Race leader on the water and overall handicap at 21:`00 (AUS) is Andoo Comanche.

SHK Scallywag, skippered by David Witt, had recently undergone modifications and with some well-known crew added, seemed to be in great shape, but it was not to be. Without the bow sprit, flying spinnakers is impossible.

A short time later, Peter Davison’s Archambault 40 RC, Arcadia from Victoria, along with the two-handed entry of Shane Connolly/Tony Sutton on the J/99, Rum Rebellion, also reported they had retired from the 78th running of the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia’s 628 nautical mile race.

Arcadia has retired with a torn mainsail, but no reason has been given at this stage for Rum Rebellion from Sydney.

This leaves 100 boats racing, including 17 two-handed entries.