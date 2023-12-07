SB20 Middle East Championship – Nils Razmilovic wins 2023 Title

Nils Razmilovic, skipper of team Glasgow Kiss, won the SB20 Middle East Championship hosted by Dubai Offshore Sailing Club.

Razmilovic finished the nine race series without winning a race, but his consistant sailing producing just 25 pts to edge out second placed Arsen Chubarkov with 26 pts and third placed Damien Rizzi with 29 pts.

Individual Race winners were: Arsen Chubarkov, Damien Rizzi, Michal Pajak, Edoardo Martinelli and Charlotte Borghesi.

Team Kidzink, led by Charlotte Borghesi, was the female-driven teams finishing 6th overall, and Speedi Habibi skippered by Rachel Blackburn awarded the Women’s Trophy (50% female crew and female helm).

The SB20 World Championships will take place at the Dubai Offshore SC from 11 to 16 February 2024.

This coming weekend the club is host to a SailGP circuit event . . . The Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix presented by P&O Marinas.

SB20 Middle East Championship – Final Leaders (33 entries)

1st SGP 3750 Glasgow Kiss – Nils Razmilovic – – 25 pts

2nd UAE 3727 ActiTime – Arsen Chubarkov – – 26 pts

3rd UAE 3115 Little Mischief – Damien Rizzi – – 29 pts

4th UAE 3363 SuperSonic – Michal Pajak – – 34 pts

5th UAE 3299 SuperBella – Edoardo Martinelli – – 38 pts

6th UAE 3818 Kidzink – Charlotte Borghesi – – 57 pts

7th UAE 3823 Ragged Edge – Bekky Britton – – 59 pts

8th SGP 3800 Tara – Agoston Sipos – – 77 pts

9th UAE 3369 #BeWicked – Daniel Sanders – – 83 pts

10th LBN 3516 Kiss & Fly – David Rostant – – 83 pts

