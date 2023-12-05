Retour à La Base – Richomme’s bold moves north are paying off

Yoann Richomme (Paprec-Arkea) is pulling out the stops as he continues to lead the Retour à La Base solo IMOCA race from Martinique to Lorient.

So far he has been prepared to push harder and go slightly further north than the pack of boats chasing him. Benefiting from more wind he has nearly doubled his lead since Monday.

And while he appears to have a boat and sails at close to 100%, more and more of the chasing pack have technical problems or have been more conservative.

Whilst Jéremie Beyou (Charal) suffered with wind instrument and pilot problems he has been back on the attack, making good speeds Monday and getting back up to second place.

He is duelling with third placed Sam Goodchild (For The Planet), both about 45 miles back on Richomme.

After racing to a new 24 hours distance record earlier – 539.1 miles – Thomas Ruyant (For People) suffered rudder damage Sunday night which led to an involuntary gybe which tore his mainsail.

A section of the starboard rudder up/down system went through part of the aft deck, and he has now slowed while he repairs it.