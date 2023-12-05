American Magic announce Puig Women’s America’s Cup team

New York Yacht Club American Magic has announced their women’s team to represent the United States at the Puig Women’s America’s Cup.

The groundbreaking women’s team is set to make history at the first event scheduled from 10 to 16 October 2024 in Barcelona, Spain.

Among the half-dozen athletes on the squad are four Olympians, two former winners of US Sailing’s Rolex Yachtswoman of the Year award, and a recent winner of The Ocean Race.

Collectively, they bring to this challenge an unparalleled level of accomplishment and expertise.

The six NYYC American Magic sailors are:

Francesca Clapcich: Park City, UT

Erika Reineke: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Steph Roble: East Troy, WI & Miami, FL

Helena Scutt: Kirkland, WA & San Francisco, CA

Sara Stone: Marion, MA

Anna Weis: Fort Lauderdale, FL

The team is Guided by Terry Hutchinson, Skipper and President of Sailing Operations, and Coach Charlie Ogletree.

The Puig Women’s America’s Cup starts immediately after the conclusion of the Youth America’s Cup with practice days starting from the 4 October 2024.

The regatta itself starts on the 10 October and runs through to the 15 October before the Final match race scheduled for the 16 October 2024 in-between flights for the America’s Cup Match itself.