8 National teams move through to SSL Gold Cup 1/16 round in Gran Canaria

Seemingly out of the sailing mainstream, four days of intensive racing have been completed at the SSL Gold Cup 1/32 Finals in Gran Canaria.

Sixteen national teams taking part in four fleets competing for places in the next round, with a double-points final race day for the 1/32 Finals.

The reward being progress to the 1/16 Finals for the top two teams from each Fleet.

In Fleet 1 ‘The Black Pearls’ from Tahiti and ‘KRPANI1860’ from Slovenia taking the top two places, and their spots in the 1/16 Finals.

Fleet 2 Portugal and Estonian ‘Icebreakers’ team qualifed for the 1/16 Finals.

Fleet 3 the Malaysian ‘Monsoon’ team and Bermuda confirmed their places in the 1/16 Finals.

Fleet 4 the Lithuanian ‘Ambers’ and South Africa’s ‘Team Ubuntu’ qualifed for the 1/16 Round.

The action resumes on Thursday 16 November as the 1/16 Finals of the SSL Gold Cup gets underway.

Britain joins in at the quarter-final (1/4) stage – 27 Nov to 1 Dec – with the GBR team skippered by Ian Williams.