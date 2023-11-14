RS Class Association announce 2024 coaching grants

The RS Class Association has released a new round of coaching grant funding for 2024.

The RS Class Association has encouraged clubs to run training and coaching by awarding coaching grants since 2018.

Clubs across the UK are invited to bid for grants of £150 towards the cost of a coach, RIB, fuel or other expenses.

Once approved the club or Class Association rep would organise the training day/weekend.

31 grants have been approved to date in 2022/23, with the grants playing a key role in helping sailors progress.

The RS Class Association will review applications to ensure that funding is spread fairly across the classes and regions.

To apply please contact [email protected]