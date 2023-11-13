Gimson and Burnet are 2023 Nacra 17 European Champions

Britain’s John Gimson and Anna Burnet are the 2023 Nacra 17 European Champions.

With no racing possible on the final day Gimson and Burnet claimed the title with an eight point lead.

Second were Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti, and third Ugolini and Giubilei, both of Italy.

Gimson and Burnet, who won silver at the Tokyo Games, have already been selected for Team GB at the Paris 2024 Games.

Likewise in the 49er and 49erFX events with no racing possible, results are as posted Sunday.

In the 49er Lucas Rual and Emile Amoros of France are the 2023 European Champions.

Second were Dominik Buksak and Szymon Wiezbicki of Poland and third Isaac McHardi and William McKenzie of New Zealand.

In the 49erFX, Helene Naess and Marie Ronningen of Norway are the 2023 European Champions.

Second are Italy’s Jana Germani and Giorgia Bertuzzi, and third Spain’s Támara Echegoyen and Paula Barcelo.

This was also an Olympic qualifying event for Paris 2024.

Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove qualified Irland in the men’s 49er.

Jana Gernmani and Giorgia Bertuzzi qualified Italy in the women’s 49erFX.

And Lukas Habrel and Tanja Frank qualified Austria in the mixed Nacra 17.

No British competitors qualified for the 49er and 49erFX top 25 places in the gold fleets.

Full results available here . . .