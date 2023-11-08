RS End of Season Regatta and Rooster Tour at Rutland

The RS classes completed their 2023 season with an End of Season Regatta and Rooster Tour Final at Rutland SC.

Saturday dealt the 61 competitors incessant drizzle and a biting force 4 from the north-east, and Sunday blue skies, sunshine and lots of breeze.

RS200 End of Season Regatta

1st RS200 939 James Johnson / Tom Johnson Roa Island BC – – 5 pts

2nd RS200 1666 Ben Dearden / Charles Taylour Yorkshire Dales SC – – 10 pts

3rd RS200 1202 Tom Moss / Poppy Christie Scaling Dam SC – – 14 pts

RS300 End of Season Regatta

1st RS300 523 Harry McVicar Draycote Water SC – – 7 pts

2nd RS300 556 Peter Mackin Stokes Bay SC – – 7 pts

3rd RS300 520 Luke South Emsworth SC – – 15 pts

RS400 End of Season Regatta

1st RS400 1526 Ollie Groves / Esther Parkhurst Beaver SC – – 7 pts

2nd RS400 1460 Dave Exley / Alistair Coates Leigh & Lowton SC – – 11 pts

3rd RS400 1504 Sam Knight / Chris Bownes Bartley SC – – 12 pts

RS500 End of Season Regatta

1st RS500 1681 Peter Curtis / James Curtis Grafham Water SC – – 7 pts

2nd RS500 1756 Stephen Cockerill / Sarah Cockerill Stokes Bay SC – – 8 pts

3rd RS500 1002 Robin Leather / Samuel Leather Gurnard SC – – 19 pts

RS600 End of Season Regatta

1st RS600 1005 George Smith Bough Beech SC – – 6 pts

2nd RS600 1001 Jamie Mawson Notts County SC – – 8 pts

3rd RS600 728 Will Russell Grafham Water SC – – 19 pts

RS800 End of Season Regatta

1st RS800 1144 Tom Morris / Guy Fillmore Hayling Island SC – – 6 pts

2nd RS800 1245 James Penty / Eddie Grayson Beaver SC – – 16 pts

3rd RS800 1220 Luke McEwen / Fred Lord Royal Lymington YC – – 23 pts

RS Vareo End of Season Regatta

1st RSVareo 621 Luke Fisher Emberton Park SC – – 6 pts

2nd RSVareo 444 Michelle Collier-Brooks Oxford SC – – 9 pts

3rd RSVareo 528 Nicholas Crickmore Waveney & Oulton Broad – – 13 pts

Full results available here . . .