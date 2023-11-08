First day of the 2023 Nacra 17, 49er and 49erFX European Championship

John Gimson and Anna Burnet won the single Nacra 17 race, the only British team to make any impression on the first day of the Nacra 17, 49er and 49erFX European Championship in Vilamoura, Portugal.

In the only Nacra17 race, Gimson and Burnet finished ahead of Gianluigi Ugolini and Maria Giubilei of Italy, and Ruben and Rita Booth of Australia.

World Champions Italy’s Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti started their series with a sixth place finish.

In the 49er, racing in three flights, Team GB sailors James Peters and Fynn Sterritt posted a 32 and are 91st overall.

Best scoring GBR sailors were Fin Armstrong and Ewan Gribben 13th in their flight race, 37th overall.

Winners of the three fight races were, Martin and Jaime Wizner ESP, Isaac McHardi and William McKenzie NZL, and Sebastien Schneiter and Arno de Planta SUI.

49er World Champions Bart Lambriex and Floris van de Werken NED were 14th in their flight, 40th overall.

The 49erFX, racing in two flights, managed two races with Italy’s Jana Germani and Giorgia Bertuzzi posting two race wins to lead overall.

Second are Josefine Nojgaard and Esther Bojsen-Moller DEN (4, 2) and third Sarah Styaert and Charline Picon FRA (3, 3).

Best placed British are Eleanor Keers and Jessica Jobson in 36th.

The Team GB FX pair, Freya Black and Saskia Tidy are 40th after a 23 and 13.

Nacra 17 European Championship – Leaders (38 entries)

1st GBR John GIMSON and Anna BURNET – – 1 pts

2nd ITA Gianluigi UGOLINI and Maria GIUBILEI – – 2 pts

3rd AUS Ruben BOOTH and Rita BOOTH – – 3 pts

4th AUT Lukas HABERL and Tanja FRANK – – 4 pts

5th SUI Andrea ASCHIERI and Anja CAMUSSO – – 5 pts

6th ITA Ruggero TITA and Caterina BANTI – – 6 pts

49er European Championship – Leaders (91 entries)

1st ESP Martin WIZNER and Jaime WIZNER – – 1 pts

1st NZL Isaac McHARDIE and William McKENZIE – – 1 pts

1st SUI Sebastien SCHNEITER and Sebastien SCHNEITER – – 1 pts

4th AUT Benjamin BILDSTEIN and David HUSSL – – 2 pts

4th FRA Kevin FISCHER and Yann JAUVIN – – 2 pts

4th USA Nevin SNOW and Maximiliano AGNESE – – 2 pts

49erFX European Championship – Leaders (55 entries)



1st ITA Jana GERMANI and Giorgia BERTUZZI – – 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd DEN Josefine NØJGAARD and Esther BOJSEN-MOLLER – – 4 2 – – 6 pts

3rd FRA Sarah STEYAERT and Charline PICON – – 3 3 – – 6 pts

4th NOR Helene NÆSS and Marie RØNNINGEN – – 3 4 – – 7 pts

5th ITA Carlotta OMARI and Sveva CARRARO – – 8 3 – – 11 pts

6th POL Gabriela CZAPSKA and Hanna RAJCHERT – – 5 9 – – 14 pts