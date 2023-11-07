INEOS Britannia – LEQ12/T6 repaired and back on the water

Team INEOS Britannia rolled out their LEQ12 T6 Monday, following repaires to the rudder breakage at the beginning of October.

After rigging checks T6 went afloat with with Ben Ainslie, Giles Scott, Leigh McMillan and Luke Parkinson on board.

A possible new main and J3 were hoisted and the afternoon session involved testing different control systems, a lot of stopping for adjustments, and plenty of sailing on unusual courses, probably to test the controls being used on the ends of their ranges.

A possible new main and a potential new J3 were hoisted at 13:20 and 13:45, respectively, while coming out from the port (to be confirmed in the next 48 hours).



Watch the interview with Ben Ainslie to get the low-down on the latest INEOS Britannia AC40 test boat news.



During the session, it was noticed multiple times different members of the crew doing manual adjustments on the clew of the main and of the jib. However, it could not be identified what they were specifically moving or adjusting.

From the AC37 Joint Recon Team.