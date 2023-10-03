British Sailing Team for Paris 2024 Update

Decision time is fast approaching for the RYA selectors of the Olympic sailing squad.

October is normally when the RYA Selectors reveal their first firm selections – 12 were announced in that period for the 2020/1 Games, with the remaining members announced in the February.

The RYA do not release what events they use to make their decisions, but the selection for the recent Paris Test Event is a good indicator . . . going by previous Games.

One different situation for Paris 2024 is the failure of Britain to qualify for two Olympic events – the 470 mixed dinghy and the men’s Formula Kite – although there are still opportunities for that to be achieved.

Of the Test Event selections all except one (ILCA 6) are the highest World Sailing ranked British Team sailors, and still hold those rankings.

So it would seem that those Test selections will get the nod, but that will depend on whether the selectors feel that there are realistic challengers likely to appear in the next couple of months.

The ILCA 6 and 7 are events that are very closely contested in the squad.

There are several major events in early October which may delay their announcement . . . the 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 European championships in October, and also the ILCA 6 and 7 Worlds taking place in January.

The 470 and men’s Kite events will have to be late selections, if they can secure qualification places next year.

But normally the RYA like to get the team locked in early, so expect an announcement soon.

British Sailing Team for the Olympic test event and their World Sailing ranking – Updated at 5 Sep 2023

Nacra 17 Mixed – John Gimson and Anna Burnet – No. 1

iQFOiL Women – Emma Wilson – No. 3

iQFOiL Men – Sam Sills – No. 5

Formula Kite Women – Ellie Aldridge – No. 4

ILCA 6 Women – Hannah Snellgrove – No. 34

ILCA 7 Men – Micky Beckett – No. 4

49er Men – James Peters and Fynn Sterritt – No. 10

49erFX Women – Saskia Tidey and Freya Black – No. 6

Olympic Class events GBR not yet qualified for:



Formula Kite Men – Connor Bainbridge – No. 16

470 Mixed – Martin Wrigley and Bettine Harris – No. 13

