New Solent Sunbeam Launched in Centenary Year: Odyssey sets sail as a testament to Timeless Elegance.

The Solent Sunbeam Class, known for its rich history and enduring elegance, continues to flourish with the launch of the new GRP Solent Sunbeam V74 Odyssey.

As she slipped into the water by Haines Boatyard at Itchenor, the beloved V1 Dainty a century-old Sunbeam, was being prepared for a grand journey to the South of France, where she will participate in the prestigious Regatte Royale and the Voile de St Tropez.

This juxtaposition of tradition and innovation exemplifies the enduring appeal of the Solent Sunbeam Class.

Odyssey was commissioned by the Taylor family, who are no strangers to the world of classic sailing.

The Taylors’ passion for classic sailing extends beyond the Sunbeams, with a history that includes ownership of Swallows and XODs at Itchenor SC and various other classic sailboats.

Peter and Anne Taylor, both former Commodores of Itchenor Sailing Club and with extensive involvement in the Royal London Yacht Club where Peter was instrumental in creaKng Cowes Classic Week, are co-owners with son Sean and granddaughter Alice Taylor.

Alice had the honour of christening Odyssey with champagne over her bow, welcoming a new arrival to this classic dayboat class.

Peter Taylor expressed his gratitude to John Tremlemtt and the Haines team for creating a superb example of this timeless class.

This launch also serves as a testament to the initative of Roger Wickens, as Odyssey represents the latest in the evolution of GRP boats within the Sunbeam class.

The Class welcome anyone who would like to try out a Sunbeam. They race at Itchenor from April to October on Thursday nights and weekends.

Please contact James Axtell ([email protected]) to find out more.