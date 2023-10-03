Les Voiles de Saint-Tropez’s maxi fleet goes coastal

The 39-strong maxi fleet moved to the bay off the Cote d’Azur’s famous Pampelonne beach for the start and finish of the coastal race for day two of the Les Voiles de Saint-Tropez.

It was the turn of Peter Dubens’ 72ft North Star, the reigning IMA Maxi European Champion, to come out on top in Maxi A.

While Sir Peter Ogden’s 77ft Jethou finished third Monday, a worthy second was Andrea Recordati’s 93ft Bullitt, finishing 2 minutes 26 seconds behind North Star under IRC corrected time.

The 100s followed with V fourth and Galateia, skippered by co-owner Chris Flowers, fifth.

In Maxi B, Terry Hui’s 77ft Lyra came out on top. Second to her were the chartered Maarten 72 Aragon and the 80ft Rose of Sven Wackerhagen.

Also holding a perfect scoreline is International Maxi Association President Benoît de Froidmont’s Wally 60 Wallyño in Maxi C.

While holding the remaining positions on the podium after day two are the Mylius 60s Maurits van Oranje’s Sud and Jean-Pierre Dreau’s Lady First 3.

Lady First 3 and her crew including French offshore A-listers like Christopher Pratt and Xavier Macaire, beat her Dutch opponent Sunday, they prevailed Monday leaving the two tied on points.

The closest results were in Maxi D where Jürg Schneider’s Swan 65 ketch Saida, last year’s winner here, once again found her form scoring her first win of the regatta.

However a second for Matteo Fossati’s Stella Maris leaves the Italian 64 footer leading Maxi D after two races.