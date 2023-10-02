2025 Admiral’s Cup – Amendments to Pre-Notice of Race

Following the Pre-Notice of Race announcement for the 2025 Admiral’s Cup, the Royal Ocean Racing Club has received 17 expressions of interest from yacht clubs and countries around the world.

Having taken on board comments from the international fleet planning to race, the Club has adjusted the IRC Rating Bands and points scoring for the 2025 Admiral’s Cup. The Pre-Notice of Race will be amended to reflect these changes.

Amended IRC Rating Bands:

IRC Class Min.TCC Max. TCC Min. LH (m) Max LH (m) Admiral’s Cup 1 1.280 1.464 13.41 17.20 Admiral’s Cup 2 1.100 1.276 11.00 13.40



Adjusted Scoring:

Three races (including one offshore race) are required to constitute a series.

There will be one discard for the inshore races, if five or more races are completed.

The offshore races will be non – discardable.

The short offshore will have a weighting of 2.

The Rolex Fastnet Race will have a weighting of 3.

Teams of two boats may enter representing a club or country. There will be no limitation on professional crew or crew nationality.

There will be two classes with teams having one boat in each class.

The 2025 Admiral’s Cup will be held in the centenary year of the Royal Ocean Racing Club, the final race of the series will be the 2025 Rolex Fastnet Race.

For more information and enquiries about The Admiral’s Cup: [email protected]