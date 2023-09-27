RS Aero UK Women’s Championship at Hayling Island

45 RS Aero Ladies made their way to Hayling Island SC, for the 3rd RS Aero UK Women’s Championships.

Visitors travelled from as far away as Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Channel Islands with the huge home ladies fleet at Hayling well represented.

Winner of the RS Aero 5 fleet was Kate Morrison, Emsworth SC, who finished tied on 6 pts with Iona Willows, Lymington Town SC.

Third was Tracey Covell Hayling Island SC

Winner of the RS Aero 6 fleet was Sarah Smith, Hayling Island SC, with 4 pts.

Second Sarah Mitchell, Hayling Island SC, on 8 pts. Third Anne Marie Wood, Hayling Island SC, with 12 pts.

Winner of the RS Aero 7 was Amanda Simpson Hayling Island SC.

The weekend started with some excellent pre-event training ashore from Sammy I-J, giving excellent tips surrounding rigging, controls and depowering.

37 Ladies chose to race in the RS Aero 5 fleet, making for a highly competitive fleet throughout.

A small but competitive fleet of RS Aero 6’s was accompanied by Amanda in her RS Aero 7.

Saturday was looking light, however by launch time the wind had built to a good 10-12 knots, and all were delighted by the beautiful conditions.

Sunday looked challenging, a strong breeze combined with low tide for some exciting racing inside the harbour.

Racing took place up the channel on a turning tide, resulting in the days tactics being much simpler than those from Saturday – keep the boat flat and go fast!

RS Aero 5 UK Womens Championship – Final Leaders (37 entries)

1st 4465 Kate Morrison Emsworth SC – – 6 pts

2nd 3330 Iona Willows Lymington Town SC – – 6 pts

3rd 2904 Tracey Covell Hayling Island SC – – 13 pts

4th 3854 Georgia Booth Hayling Island SC – – 15 pts

5th 3747 Hilary Baker Hayling Island SC – – 17 pts

6th 3815 Fiona Mayo Lymington Town SC – – 26 pts

7th 3182 Jody Wincer Hayling Island SC – – 30 pts

8th 2736 Fiona Pyke Hayling Island SC – – 32 pts

RS Aero 6 UK Womens Championship – Final Leaders (7 entries)

1st 2570 Sarah Smith Hayling Island SC – – 4 pts

2nd 3193 Sarah Mitchell Hayling Island SC – – 8 pts

3rd 2287 Anne Marie Wood Hayling Island SC – – 12 pts

4th 4286 Carol Fiddaman Hayling Island SC – – 15 pts

5th 4427 Christina Cunningham Ballyholme YC – – 17 pts

6th 4183 Catherine Hemsley Felpham SC – – 24 pts

7th 2883 Hilary Sparkes Chichester YC – – 31 pts

RS Aero 7 UK Womens Championship – Final Leader

1st 2747 Amanda Simpson Hayling Island SC – – 3 pts