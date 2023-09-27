5.5 Metre World Championship – Title going to the wire

Mateusz Kusznierewicz and his Aspire (POL) team retain their lead, but the light and shifty conditions caused some considerable place changes through the fleet.

Kristian Nergaard’s Artemis (NOR) put in the best performance on day 3 of the 2023 5.5 Metre World Championship, with second place finishes in both Wednesdays races.

This put Artemis in second place overall and just three points off leader Aspire who finished the day with an 8 and 5, their worst day so far at Porto Cervo, Sardinia.

Another improver was Gavin McKinney’s John B (BAH) moving into third place with an 11 and a race win.

While Peter Morton’s The Jean Genis (GBR) with a 19, 19 scoreline drops to ninth overall.



The first race was a runaway win for Marie-Françoise XXII (SUI) of Jürg Menzi, Lionel Rupp and Christof Wilke, who rounded first and sailed away to a comfortable win.

Four races remain over the next two days and with conditions not forecast to improve, this one looks like it will go right down to the wire.

5.5 Metre World Championship – Leaders after 6 races (34 entries)

1st Aspire (POL 17, Mateusz Kusznierewicz, Przemysław Gacek, Edward Wright) 15 pts

2nd Artemis (NOR 57, Kristian Nergaard, Johan Barne, Trond Solli-Saether) 18 pts

3rd John B (BAH 26, Gavin McKinney, Mathias Dahlman, Lars Horn Johannessen) 27 pts

4th Girls on Film (GBR 41, Louise Morton, Andrew Mills, Sam Haines) 31 pts

5th Ku-Ring-Gai III (AUS 66, John Bacon, James Mayjor, Terry Wetton) 31 pts

6th New Moon III (BAH 25, Mark Holowesko, Christoph Burger, Peter Vlasov) 32 pts

7th Ali Baba (SUI 224, Flavio Marazzi, Julie Marazzi, Eline Marazzi) 35 pts

8th Caracole (SUI 214, Bernard Haissly, Daniel Stampfli, Nicolas Berthoud) 36 pts

9th The Jean Genie (GBR 43, Peter Morton, Andrew Palfrey, Ruairadh Scott) 38 pts

10th Shaolin (SUI 226, Philippe Dürr, Andreas Kindlimann, Hans Von Werdt) 42 pts