Majestic J Class match race to Ibiza JoySail on opening day

The J Class took centre stage on the opening day of Ibiza JoySail 2023. Svea and Topaz were the first to stretch their legs in the superyacht race that closes the Mediterranean season.

However, the conditions during the Palma-Ibiza crossing weren’t favourable for a new record to be set and the yachts took a direct course to Ibiza to arrive in the late afternoon, all set for day two of Ibiza JoySail off the coast of Ibiza and Formentera.

Topaz, skippered by Peter Holmberg, and Svea, co-owned and skippered by Niklas Zennström, fought a true match race between two boats that trace their history back to the America’s Cup of the 1930s.

This is the first time that the J Class have sailed in Ibiza in what is a preamble to the 2024 World Championships in Barcelona, being held just before the 37th America’s Cup.

Topaz was the first to cross the starting line and take the lead, looking for port tack, while Svea was forced to take the left course of the racecourse.

As the first one-mile close-haul got closer, Svea — with Bouwe Bekking as tactician — snatched the lead, and from there made further headway right until the end, with a run and a final close-haul.

Winning in real time after 1 hour, 7 minutes and 57 seconds, while Topaz finished in 1 hour, 10 minutes and 13 seconds. A total of 4 miles.

Svea was launched in January 2017. She’s the largest J Class ever built and was made from original designs penned by Swedish naval architect and shipbuilder, Tore Holm.

The superyachts set sail on Wednesday morning but with no record option due to the calms that plague this part of the Med, it was decided the fleet would motor almost the entire crossing to reach Ibiza in the afternoon.

Thursday, the entire fleet of J Class and superyachts will be competing in all the events off the coast of Ibiza and Formentera.