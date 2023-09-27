505 World Championship opens on San Francisco Bay

Mike Martin and Adam Lowry are tied for the lead with Eric Anderson and Nic Baird after the first day of the 505 World Championship.

Martin and Lowry (3, 1) top the leaderboard tied on 4 pts with Anderson and Baird (2, 2) after two races on the San Francisco Bay.

In third place are another USA team, Mike Holt and Carl Smit (4, 4) on 8 pts.

The first British pair, Nathan Batchelor and Sam Pascoe won the opening race, and with an eighth in the second race are in fourth place with 9 pts.

Fifth are Roger Gilbert and Ian Mitchell (6, 6) with 12 pts, and sixth Ian Pinnell and Ian Mitchell (5, 9) on 14 pts.

The day started with the familiar summer fog making the weather mark hard to spot from the starting area just west of Alcatraz Island.

Batchelor and Pascoe spotted the mark through the fog to lead and win the first race, ahead of Anderson and Baird, with Martin and Lowry in third.

The fog lifted for the second race and the breeze increased.

Martin and Lowry started early from the gate start to eventually win the race ahead of Anderson and Baird with Howard Hamlin and Jeff Nelson third.

2023 505 World Championship – Leaders after 2 races (60 entries)

1st USA 9106 Mike Martin and Adam Lowry – – 3 1 – – 4 pts

2nd USA 9248 Eric Anderson and Nic Baird – – 2 2 – – 4 pts

3rd USA 9072 Mike Holt and Carl Smit – – 4 4 – – 8 pts

4th GBR 9253 Nathan Batchelor and Sam Pascoe – – 1 8 – – 9 pts

5th GBR 9215 Roger Gilbert and Ian Mitchell – – 6 6 – – 12 pts

6th GBR 9238 Ian Pinnell and Ian Mitchell – – 5 9 – – 14 pts

7th FRA 9220 Philippe BOITE and Marin CARNOT – – 10 7 – – 17 pts

8th USA 9142 Malcom Higgins and Paul Von grey – – 7 11 – – 18 pts

9th USA 9160 Howard Hamlin and Jeff Nelson – – 16 3 – – 19 pts

10th USA 9250 JB Turney and Jon Bell – – 14 5 – – 19 pts

11th CAN 9216 Robert Tennant and Steve Bourdow – – 9 12 – – 21 pts