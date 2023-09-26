Mateusz Kusznierewicz seizes lead of 5.5 Metre World Championship

Mateusz Kusznierewicz’s Aspire (POL) has taken the overall lead after day 2 of the 5.5 Metre World Championship.

After four races Kusznierewicz, Przemysław Gacek and Edward Wright have a nine point lead with a 4 and 2 Tuesday for 10 points.

Overnight leader The Jean Genie (GBR) of Peter Morton, Andrew Palfrey and Ruairadh Scott, with a day 2 score of 9 and 8 drop to second with 19 points.

In third is Artemis (NOR) of Kristian Nergaard, Johan Barne and Trond Solli-Saether with a 7, 7 on 21 pts.

Kusznierewicz said, “Sailing in Porto Cervo for the World Championship has certainly presented its challenges. We always have a plan for the first beat after the start, but here, you really have to sense what the wind will do.”

“The conditions are made trickier by the significant waves, which persisted even when the wind was lighter today.”



Winner of the first race was Girls On Film (GBR) of Louise Morton, Andrew Mills aand Sam Haines, who with a win and a 16th place are now 7th with 32 points.

Winner of the second race was Caracole (SUI) of Bernard Haissly, Daniel Stampfli and Nicolas Berthoud who after an 11 and 1 are in 11th place with 39 points.

In the Evolution fleet, Criollo (GER) of Andreas Christiansen, Felix Christiansen and Moritz Christiansen maintains her lead in 22nd.

The first Classic boat remains Cibele (ITA) of Fabrizio Cavazza, Vittorio Zaoli and Duccio Colombi) in 24th.

Racing in Porto Cervo, Sardinia, continues Wednesday and runs through until Friday.

2023 5.5M World Championship – Leaders after 4 races (34 entries)

1st Aspire (POL 17, Mateusz Kusznierewicz, Przemysław Gacek, Edward Wright) – 10 pts

2nd The Jean Genie (GBR 43, Peter Morton, Andrew Palfrey, Ruairadh Scott) – 19 pts

3rd Artemis (NOR 57, Kristian Nergaard, Johan Barne, Trond Solli-Saether) – 21 pts

4th New Moon III (BAH 25, Mark Holowesko, Christoph Burger, Peter Vlasov) – 25 pts

5th John B (BAH 26, Gavin McKinney, Mathias Dahlman, Lars Horn Johannessen) – 28 pts

6th Ku-Ring-Gai III (AUS 66, John Bacon, James Mayjor, Terry Wetton) – 29 pts

7th Girls On Film (GBR 41, Louise Morton, Andrew Mills, Sam Haines) – 32 pts

8th Ali Baba (SUI 224, Flavio Marazzi, Julie Marazzi, Eline Marazzi) – 34 pts

>9th Shaolin (SUI 226, Philippe Dürr, Andreas Kindlimann, Hans Von Werdt) – 36 pts

10th Manly (AUS 44, Marc Ryan, Dave Edwards, Marcus Burke) – 38 pts