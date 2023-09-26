505 Howard Hamlin Pre-Worlds – Martin and Lowry USA set the bar for Worlds

San Francisco Bay locals Mike Martin and Adam Lowry won the new 505 Howard Hamlin Pre-Worlds Perpetual Trophy.

Nic Baird and Eric Anderson scored two race wins on the final day, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Martin and Lowry’s lead.

Third place for the Pre-Worlds went to the British team of Nathan Batchelor and Sam Pascoe, and the third-place North American team was Howard Hamlin and Jeff Nelson.

The 5O5 World Championship racing begins on Tuesday, 26 September and will run from through to 1 October, with five days of racing and one lay day.

The event has drawn a diverse field of competitive teams from the United States, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Great Britain, Ireland and Poland, including several past world champions:

Howard Hamlin (1999) and Jeff Nelson (2009); Mike Holt (2014, 2015, 2017) and Carl Smit (2015, 2017); Mike Martin (1999, 2009, 2016, 2019) and Adam Lowry (2016, 2019); and Ian Pinnell (2008) who is racing this year with Carl Gibbon.

505 Howard Hamlin Pre-Worlds – Final Leaders after 6 races (60 entries)

1st USA 9106 Mike Martin and Adam Lowry – – 19 pts

2nd USA 9248 Eric Anderson and Nic Baird – – 17 pts

3rd GBR 9253 Nathan Batchelor and Sam Pascoe – – 20 pts

4th GBR 9215 Roger Gilbert and Ian Mitchell – – 38 pts

5th USA 9160 Howard Hamlin and Jeff Nelson – – 40 pts

6th USA 9072 Mike Holt and Carl Smit – – 37 pts

7th GBR 9238 Ian Pinnell and Alex Daies – – 44 pts

8th USA 9240 A.J. Conrads and Rob Woeful – – 62 pts

9th GER 9258 Alexander Holzapfel and Arne Wittemer – – 66 pts

10th GER 9260 Tim Böger and Finn Böger – – 71 pts