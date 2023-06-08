West Country Boat Repairs RS200 SW Ugly Tour visits Bristol Corinthian YC

West Country Boat Repairs RS200 SW Ugly Tour at Bristol Corinthian YC, 3 June 2023.

Bristol Corinthian YC really out-did itself as 16 RS200s arrived on a gloriously sunny morning of Saturday the 3 June.

The promising forecast encouraged a couple of entries on the day and it’s safe to say they made the right decision to join the fun.

Race winners:

Race 1 – John Teague and Naomi Pound, Bristol Corinthian YC

Race 2 – Edd Whitehead and Anna, Parkstone/BCYC

Race 3 – Karen Oldale and Anna, Parkstone/BCYC

Race 4 – Henry Hallam and Ashley Hill, Restronguet SC

Race 5 – Duncan and Lorna Glen, Parkstone YC

After five races the overall top spot went to John Teague and Naomi Pound on 7 pts, with Duncan and Lorna Glen on 13 pts in 2nd, followed by Henry Hallam and Ashley Hill with 16 pts in 3rd.

1st silver prize going to Douglas Calder and Elizabeth Galloway, and 1st bronze won by Izzy Cramp and Stuart Jones.

Next up are the Cornish Nationals coming up at the end of the month – 24 and 25 June.

Huge selling points include the fabulous venue of Restronguet SC, promised glamorous weather, event sponsorship from Rodda’s (proper cream teas guaranteed), and even a fly-by from the red arrows!

What more could you ask for?!

Entries are open now click here . . .

RS200 SW Ugly Tour – Final after 5 races (17 entries)



1st 1365 John Teague and Naomi Pound – – 1 2 2 2 -9 – – 7 pts

2nd 861 Duncan Glen and Lorna Glen – – -7 5 3 4 1 – – 13 pts

3rd 1621 Henry Hallam and Ashley Hill – – 8 3 4 1 -14 – – 16 pts

4th 1078 Merrick Stanley and Victoria Upton – – 4 -8 5 3 5 – – 17 pts

5th 1289 Cliff Milliner and Bec Milliner – – 2 6 -10 8 2 – – 18 pts

6th 418 Fred Mainwaring and Liz Mainwaring – – 6 -16 7 5 6 – – 24 pts

7th 800 Pete Vincent and Beth Mason – – 9 4 6 -15 8 – – 27 pts

8th 1466 David Sweet and Anna Mason – – 5 10 -12 11 3 – – 29 pts

9th 1710a Karen Oldale and Anna – – -18 18 1 6 7 – – 32 pts

10th 1699 Douglas Calder and Elizabeth Galloway – – -13 13 8 7 4 – – 32 pts

11th 1710 Edd Whitehead and Anna – – 3 1 -18 18 18 – – 40 pts

12th 594 Kyle Brown and Madeline Strugnell – – -16 9 9 9 13 – – 40 pts

13th 1551 Izzy Cramp and Stuart Jones – – 11 7 -18 14 10 – – 42 pts

14th 1340 Ed Harris and Imogen – – 10 -15 13 10 11 – – 44 pts

15th 1639 Chris Hatton and Adrian Hatton – – 12 12 11 -13 12 – – 47 pts

16th 1641 Will Rhodes and Chris Chorlton – – 14 11 14 12 -15 – – 51 pts

17th 1690 Chris Baker-Wyatt and Jenni Baker-Wyatt – – 15 14 -18 18 18 – – 65 pts