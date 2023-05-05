Denmark SailGP Team crowned Impact League champions

Denmark SailGP Team presented by ROCKWOOL were crowned Impact League champions at the Mubadala SailGP Season 3 Grand Final in San Francisco.

Pete Burling’s New Zealand finished just five points behind in second and Ben Ainslie’s Emirates Great Britain SailGP Team placed third in the most hotly contested Impact League to date.

Introduced in Season 2, the Impact League is a second leaderboard which runs alongside the SailGP Season Championship and tracks the positive actions teams take to reduce their overall footprint and accelerate inclusivity in sailing.

The victory sees Denmark win funds for its Race For the Future partner One Ocean Foundation, with New Zealand and Great Britain also securing funding for Live Ocean Foundation and Protect our Future.

Denmark launched More Speed Less Plastic in January to reward athletes for doing what they do best – racing fast – by connecting the cutting-edge performance in SailGP with diverting ocean-bound waste.

The initiative sees the Danish team commit to removing 10 kilograms of plastic litter from the ocean for every 1 km/h of speed the team clocks at each event.

Denmark has already cleared more than five tonnes of ocean-bound waste, making it the first sports team to clean the ocean whilst racing at speeds close to 100 km/h.

Emirates Great Britain SailGP Team signed a partnership with Low Carbon, a global renewable energy company, to join forces with its Race for the Future partner Protect Our Future.

The climate change education platform will help support over three million young people to take action to protect nature, people and the planet using the inspiration of athletes.