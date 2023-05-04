SailGP Season 3 Grand Final this weeknd in San Francisco

Heading into this weekends Season 3 San Francisco finale, there’s just one point separating Quentin Delapierre’s France and Ben Ainslie’s Emirates Great Britain SailGP Team.

With Tom Slingsby’s Australia guaranteed a spot in the three-boat Grand Final and Pete Burling’s New Zealand sitting comfortably in second, San Francisco looks set to host a fierce battle between France and Emirates Team GBR in the fight to the Final.

Season 3 of the SailGP culminates with the Mubadala SailGP Season 3 Grand Final . . . a $1 million winner-takes-all match race.

To reach that $1 million winner-takes-all 3-team Final Race you first have to finish in the top three after two days of racing at the San Francisco Mubadala SailGP Grand Final.

The Mubadala SailGP Season 3 Grand Final will be live here on YouTube in the UK:

Race Day 1 – Saturday 6 May 22:30 BST

Race Day 2 – Sunday 7 May 22:30 BST





The close-to-shore, racing of the Grand Final will take place on San Francisco Bay, with the racecourse set between Alcatraz Island and the Golden Gate Bridge.

While Pete Burling with team New Zealand is currently looking comfortable in second place, there’s everything to play for in the five incident prone qualifying races.

Eespecially between Quentin Delapierre of team France and Ben Ainslie’s Emirates Great Britain SailGP Team, which are just one point apart.

Teams will be putting everything on the line to reach that Grand Final, which should result in some of the most dramatic racing of Season 3 so far.

Related Post:

Racing on the Edge – SailGP Season 3 winner-takes-all Grand Final weekend