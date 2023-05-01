RORC Cervantes Trophy Race – Pintia celebrate in Le Havre

The overall winner of the RORC Cervantes Trophy Race after IRC time correction was Gilles Fournier & Corinne Migraine’s J/133 Pintia (FRA) from the Société des Regatés du Havre.

This was the fourth occasion that the French team has won the impressive Cervantes Trophy.

88 boats started the Royal Ocean Racing Club’s Cervantes Trophy Race from the RYS Line Cowes with 86 teams completing the race to Le Havre.

Janet Grosvenor was the Race Officer for the start in Cowes and reported that after a 30 minute delay, requested by ABP Southampton for a large cargo ship, the fleet got clear away.

The pin end was favourite in a light easterly to north easterly breeze.

The De Graaf family racing Ker 43 Baraka GP (NED) took line honours for the race, won IRC Zero and was second overall. Third overall was Lawrence Herbert’s J/133 Corazon (FRA).

Congratulations to all of the class winners including:

IRC 1 – Gilles Fournier & Corinne Migraine’s J/133 Pintia (FRA)

IRC 2 – Ross Applebey’s Oyster 48 Scarlet Oyster (GBR)

IRC 3 – Mark Brown’s JPK 1010 Jetpack (GBR)

IRC 4 – Samuel Duménil’s JPK 960 Casamyas (FRA)

IRC Two-Handed Class – Nick Martin’s Sun Fast 3600 Diablo (GBR)

Class 40 – Renaud Courbon’s Class40 Parfums du Large (FRA).

The 2023 RORC Season’s Points Championship continues on Saturday 13th May with the De Guingand Bowl Race starting from Cowes around marks. 72 boats racing under IRC, Class40 and MOCRA are already entered.

