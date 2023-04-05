Trofeo Princesa Sofía – Day 3 a snakes-an-ladders sort of a day

A snakes-an-ladders sort of a day for the British competitors . . . Difinately on the up in the men’s ILCA 7 Dan Whiteley with three race wins taking him into the lead, one point ahead of Philipp Buhl of Germany. Micky Beckett drops to 5th and Elliot Hanson to 13th.

Not so good for Martin Wrigley and Bettine Harris (21, 15) in the 470 where they drop to 19th, with Vita Heathcote and Ryan Orr (4, 5) moving upto 8th. Germany’s Theres Dahanke and Matti Cipra are the new leaders.

A switch in the women’s 49erFX where Megan Brickwood and Stephanie Orton dropped to 20th with former leaders Jo Aleh and Molly Meech of New Zealand behind them and Freya Black and Saskia Tidey now above them in 13th.

And in the mens’s 49er, James Peters and Fynn Sterritt move into 2nd behind Ireland’s Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove in a tight trio on 14 pts.

John Gimson and Anna Burnet (3,3,2) in the Nacra 17 move into 2nd behind new leaders Vittorio Bissaro and Maelle Diotallevi of Italy who clocked up three race wins.

In the women’s ILCA 6 another new leader, Charlotte Rose of the USA with Marit Bouwmeester now tied in second with Zoe Thomson of Australia. Best British is Hannah Snellgrove (2, 9, 2) now up in 5th.

Emma Wilson slips to third place behind iQFOil leaders Sharon Kantor of Israel and Pilar Lamadrid, just 4pts covering the leaders after nine races.

While in the men’s event Nicolas Goyard of France added four more race wins to his score to lead by 7 pts from Sebastian Koerdel. Sam Sills picked-up his pace to sit 4th after seven eraces.

Day 3 British and Top Six Class Results:

ILCA 7 Men after 5 races (184 entries)

1st GBR 221578 Daniel WHITELEY – – 2 -21 1 1 1 – – 5 pts

2nd GER 191131 Philipp BUHL – – 3 UFD 1 1 1 – – 6 pts

3rd CRO 212013 Tonči STIPANOVIĆ – – 1 2 -34 4 4 – – 11 pts

4th FRA 216112 Jean Baptiste BERNAZ – – 5 1 -38 5 1 – – 12 pts

5th GBR 210139 Michael BECKETT – – 2 2 7 2 -14 – – 13 pts

6th NED 221850 Duko BOS – – 2 5 3 -7 3 – – 13 pts

ILCA 6 Women after 5 races (98 entries)

1st USA 222035 Charlotte ROSE – – 3 2 1 2 -4 – – 8 pts

2nd AUS 204568 Zoe THOMSON – – 6 2 1 3 -17 – – 12 pts

3rd NED 210407 Marit BOUWMEESTER – – 3 1 3 -14 5 – – 12 pts

4th SUI 221910 Maud JAYET – – 8 4 BFD 3 1 – – 16 pts

5th GBR 219908 Hannah SNELLGROVE – – 4 8 2 -9 2 – – 16 pts

Nacra 17 Mixed after 5 races (53 entries)

1st ITA 71 Vittorio BISSARO and Maelle DIOTALLEVI – – -3 3 1 1 1 – – 6 pts

2nd GBR 21 John GIMSON and Anna BURNET – – -6 1 3 3 2 – – 9 pts

3rd ITA 26 Ruggero TITA and Caterina BANTI – – 6 -8 3 1 1 – – 11 pts

4th ITA 98 Gianluigi UGOLINI and Maria GIUBILEI – – 4 2 2 3 -7 – – 11 pts

5th GER 77 Paul KOHLHOFF and Alica STUHLEMMER – – 5 -15 1 4 2 – – 12 pts

6th NED 505 Laila VAN DER MEER and Bjarne BOUWER – – 1 -11 9 2 3 – – 15 pts

470 Mixed after 4 races (72 entries)

1st GER 20 Theres DAHNKE and Matti CIPRA – – -12 2 3 2 – – 7 pts

2nd GER 10 Luise WANSER and Philipp AUTENRIETH – – 4 3 2 -9 – – 9 pts

3rd FRA 1 Camille LECOINTRE and Jeremie MION – – -7 4 5 1 – – 10 pts

4th GER 11 Simon DIESCH and Anna MARKFORT – – -6 5 1 4 – – 10 pts

5th JPN 8 Keiju OKADA and Miho YOSHIOKA – – STP STP 1 3 – – 11 pts

6th GER 13 Malte WINKEL and Anastasiya WINKEL – – 6 2 -7 3 – – 11 pts

GBR:

8th GBR 11 Vita HEATHCOTE and Ryan ORR – – 8 -13 4 5 – – 17 pts

49er Men after 5 races (99 entries)

1st IRL 99 Robert DICKSON and Sean WADDILOVE – – 4 -11 1 1 4 – – 10 pts

2nd GBR 30 James PETERS and Fynn STERRITT – – 6 4 1 3 -13 – – 14 pts

3rd NED 1 Bart LAMBRIEX and Floris VAN DE WERKEN – – 4 1 4 5 -17 – – 14 pts

4th DEN 70 Daniel NYBORG and Nikolaj Hoffmann BUHL – – 6 4 -14 2 2 – – 14 pts

5th POL 5 Lukasz PRZYBYTEK and Jacek PIASECKI – – 8 3 3 -9 3 – – 17 pts

6th POL 64 Mikolaj STANIUL and Jakub SZTORCH – – UFD 2 5 6 5 – – 18 pts

49erFX Women after 6 races (60 entries)

1st NED 1 1 Odile VAN AANHOLT and Annette DUETZ – – -11 6 2 3 1 2 – – 14 pts

2nd GER 55 15 Marla BERGMANN and Hanna WILLE – – 4 3 3 4 4 -19 – – 18 pts

3rd BEL 10 2 Isaura MAENHAUT and Anouk GEURTS – – 3 8 5 -21 1 2 – – 19 pts

4th POL 4 11 Aleksandra MELZACKA and Sandra JANKOWIAK – – DSQ 4 2 4 4 11 – – 25 pts

5th SWE 77 5 Vilma BOBECK and Ebba BERNTSSON – – 1 7 -19 10 8 1 – – 27 pts

6th USA 5 9 Stephanie ROBLE and Maggie SHEA – – -18 2 3 5 10 7 – – 27 pts

GBR:

13th GBR 9 26 Freya BLACK and Saskia TIDEY – – 2 -24 10 20 3 9 – – 44 pts

iQFOil Women after 4 races (98 entries)

1st ISR 390 Sharon KANTOR – – 1 -23 1 1 3 -19 1 1 3 – – 11 pts

2nd ESP 12 Pilar LAMADRID TRUEBA – – 3 1 3 -45 -4 2 2 2 1 – – 14 pts

3rd GBR 7 Emma WILSON – – -9 3 1 1 4 1 4 1 -5 – – 15 pts

4th ISR 3 Shahar TIBI – – -23 7 -9 5 1 1 4 5 5 – – 28 pts

5th ISR 216 Tamar STEINBERG – – 7 1 3 9 10 -23 1 5 -15 – – 36 pts

iQFOil Men after 7 races (135 entries)

1st FRA 465 Nicolas GOYARD – – 1 BFD 1 1 1 1 3 – – 8 pts

2nd GER 220 Sebastian KOERDEL – – 1 3 1 3 2 1 -4 – – 11 15

3rd NED 55 Luuc VAN OPZEELAND -9 1 3 8 1 3 1 – – 17 26

4th GBR 60 Samuel SILLS – – -9 3 2 5 3 3 1 – – 17 26

5th FRA 53 Clément BOURGEOIS 3 1 4 4 -10 5 8 – – 25 35

Kite Women after 8 races (53 entries)

1st FRA LN10 Lauriane NOLOT – – -5 1 UFD 1 1 1 1 2 – – 7 pts

2nd USA DM246 Daniela MOROZ – – 3 1 UFD 3 -20 1 1 1 – – 10 pts

3rd GBR KD19 Katie DABSON – – 1 -3 2 1 1 -3 3 3 – – 11 pts

4th FRA JK12 Jessie KAMPMAN – – DNC -9 1 2 2 3 2 1 – – 12 pts

5th GBR EA10 Ellie ALDRIDGE – – STP -4 1 2 3 2 2 2 – – 15 pts

Full results available here . . .