Team Holcim – PRB sweep Cape Town In-Port Race

Kevin Escoffier’s Team Holcim – PRB (SUI) led the Cape Town In-Port Race from start to finish in Cape Town.

With the South African sun blazing down on the race course and the southerly breeze blowing 15-18 knots, conditions could not have been better for some fast and tactical competition.

GUYOT environnement – Team Europe (FRA/GER) timed its start perfectly for a marginal advantage as the gun fired.

But it was Kevin Escoffier’s crew just to windward who were quickest to pop their blue-green hull up onto the hydrofoils and By mark one of the three-lap square course, Team Holcim – PRB had stretched to a lead of a few hundred metres.

Further back was a tight battle for second, with 11th Hour Racing Team (USA) outmanoeuvring GUYOT environnement in a simultaneous gybing duel.

Charlie Enright’s American crew moved up into second, with GUYOT now looking to defend third place from Team Malizia (GER), hot on their heels.

Team Holcim – PRB stretched into a 500-metre-plus lead over 11th Hour Racing Team, who in turn had extended nicely on the boats behind.

Team Malizia hooked into a gust that missed GUYOT and to skipper Benjamin Dutreux’s frustration, Boris Herrmann’s crew slipped past the European boat and up into third place on the second lap.

After 43 minutes of racing, Escoffier’s crew celebrated an easy victory onboard Team Holcim – PRB, finishing more than two minutes ahead of Enright who scored a solid second for 11th Hour Racing Team.

Team Malizia were third and GUYOT environnement fourth across the finish line, although still two points up on Biotherm, long since retired from the In-Port Race.

Now the teams have less than 48 hours to make sure their minds, bodies and boats are fully prepared for the start of Leg 3 and 12,750nm of adventure through the Southern Ocean to Itajaí in Brazil.

Results and points – Cape Town In-Port Race presented by V+A Waterfront

1st. Team Holcim – PRB (SUI), 5 points

2nd 11th Hour Racing Team (USA), 4 points

3rd Team Malizia (GER), 3 points

4rd. GUYOT environnement – Team Europe (FRA/GER), 2 points

5th. Biotherm (FRA), 0 points

In-Port Series and Overall Race Leaderboard is here.