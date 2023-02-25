ILCA 7 Masters World Championships – Day 4

Day 4 of the 2023 ILCA 7 Masters World Championships, hosted by Royal Varuna YC, Pattaya, Thailand.
After the rest day, the races continued yesterday in a 10-12kn wind with two races each.
Tim Law from Great Britain continued his streak in the top spot of the Great Grand Master fleet, winning both races entering the last two days of competition.
In the day’s rankings, local favorite and Thai Olympian Keerati Bualong remains first in the Apprentice fleet.
In the Master division, Greek Olympian Adonis Bougiouris continues in first place overall while Olympian Christoph Bottoni from Australia clinched a first-place finish in the last race.
Australian Brett Beyer continues atop the leaderboard in the Grand Masters fleet despite Norio Akiyama from Japan taking two race wins.
ILCA 7 Masters – Apprentice
1st THA Keerati Bualong – – 9 pts
2nd UAE Adil Khalid – – 17 pts
3rd ITA Pietro Corbucci – – 26 pts
ILCA 7 Masters – Master
1st GRE Adonis Bougiouris – – 9 pts
2nd AUS Christoph Bottoni – – 19 pts
3rd USA Peter Hurley – – 29 pts
ILCA 7 Masters – Grand Master
1st AUS Brett Beyer – – 25 pts
2nd AUS Jan Scholten – – 38 pts
3rd USA Andrew Holdsworth – – 57 pts
ILCA 7 Masters – Great Grand Master
1st GBR Tim Law – – 12 pts
2nd AUS Stephen Gunther – – 22 pts
3rd AUS Jeff Loosemore – – 30 pts
4th AUS Colin Dibb – – 35 pts
5th GBR Michael Hicks – – 48 pts