ILCA 7 Masters World Championships – Day 4

Day 4 of the 2023 ILCA 7 Masters World Championships, hosted by Royal Varuna YC, Pattaya, Thailand.

After the rest day, the races continued yesterday in a 10-12kn wind with two races each.

Tim Law from Great Britain continued his streak in the top spot of the Great Grand Master fleet, winning both races entering the last two days of competition.



In the day’s rankings, local favorite and Thai Olympian Keerati Bualong remains first in the Apprentice fleet.

In the Master division, Greek Olympian Adonis Bougiouris continues in first place overall while Olympian Christoph Bottoni from Australia clinched a first-place finish in the last race.

Australian Brett Beyer continues atop the leaderboard in the Grand Masters fleet despite Norio Akiyama from Japan taking two race wins.

Tim Law from Great Britain continued his streak in the top spot of the Great Grand Master fleet, winning both races entering the last two days of competition.

ILCA 7 Masters – Apprentice

1st THA Keerati Bualong – – 9 pts

2nd UAE Adil Khalid – – 17 pts

3rd ITA Pietro Corbucci – – 26 pts

ILCA 7 Masters – Master

1st GRE Adonis Bougiouris – – 9 pts

2nd AUS Christoph Bottoni – – 19 pts

3rd USA Peter Hurley – – 29 pts

ILCA 7 Masters – Grand Master

1st AUS Brett Beyer – – 25 pts

2nd AUS Jan Scholten – – 38 pts

3rd USA Andrew Holdsworth – – 57 pts

ILCA 7 Masters – Great Grand Master

1st GBR Tim Law – – 12 pts

2nd AUS Stephen Gunther – – 22 pts

3rd AUS Jeff Loosemore – – 30 pts

4th AUS Colin Dibb – – 35 pts

5th GBR Michael Hicks – – 48 pts

Full results available here . . .