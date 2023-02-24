International Tempest Worlds set for Portsmouth in 2023

Portsmouth (UK) is ramping up the major sailing events for 2023.

As well as the prospect of the RYA run 2023 Olympic Formula Kite Class Europeans off the Portsmouth seafront . . . Portsmouth SC has announced that it is to host the 2023 International Tempest World Championships.

Portsmouth SC are to host the International Tempest World Championships between 19 and 23 August 2023.

The former Olympic class Tempest is a 22ft, 2-man, high performance keelboat with trapeze and spinnaker, which was selected for and took part in the Munich 1972 and the Montreal 1976 Olympic Games.

At the Munich Games Alan Warren and David Hunt represented Great Britain winning Silver.

At the ’76 Montreal Games Warren and Hunt again represented GB, but their boat, Gift ‘Orse was damaged while in transit to the event, which reflected on their performance, finishing 14th.

After the final race, Warren and Hunt took some acetone and a flare and set the boat on fire.

In 2022 the Tempest World Championships were held at the Kiel Week Regatta to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the class competing there for the Munich Games.



The 2022 Champions are Markus Wieser and Thomas Auracher of Germany, with Jim Hart and Marcus Passmore best placed British competitors in 22nd.

Entries are expected from fleets in the USA, AUS, AUT, SUI, FRA and GER as well as the British fleets.

For Entry information and the Notice of Race see the 2023 Official Notice Board.

Interesting to note that when the Tempest took part in Montreal ’76 there were four keelboat classes and just two dinghy classes in the Olympics.

For the upcoming Paris 2024 Games no keelboats will take part, and the classes will be five dinghies, one foiling multihull and four foiling boards.

The Tempest was designed in the 1960’s by Ian Proctor to become an Olympic Class, the replacement for the International Star. The class won the Olympic Trials in 1965 and was selected as an Olympic Class in 1968.

It was deselected as an Olympic Class in the late 70’s.

