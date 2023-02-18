Lanzarote International Part 2 – Bronze for Sam Sills

Eight days of racing at the Lanzarote International Regatta concluded with three Part 2 gold medals awarded

Shahar Tibi (ISR) won the iQFOiL Women’s gold

Adrien Mestre (FRA) took gold in the iQFOiL Men

Besson & Ancian (FRA) won the Nacra 17 gold ahead of Argentina and New Zealand.

The British Sailing Team added a Bronze for Sam Sills in the men’s iQFOil, bringing the total accross the event to three podium finishes.With Gold for Peters and Sterritt in the 49er, and Gold for Black and Tidey in the 49erFX in Part 1.

Sam Sills, who had led the men’s iQFOil, fell at the final fence . . . the winner-takes-all knockout medal series.

A similar fate to that of Guy Bridge who finished third in the Formula Kite after leading at the recent US Open Sailing Series, which uses a similar medal series format.

Emma Wilson finished eighth in the women’s iQFoil.

There was no British entry in the Nacra 17 event.

Part 2 Overall Results (Top 3 in each class)

Nacra 17 (after 8 races)

1. Besson/Ancian (FRA), 17 points

2. Majdalani/ Bosco (ARG), 33 points

3. Wilkinson/ Dawson (NZL), 34 points

iQFOiL Women (after 7 races)

1. Shahar Tibi (ISR), 23 points

2. Sharon Kantor (ISR), 23 points

3. Maya Morris (ISR), 45 points

iQFOiL Men (after 9 races)

1. Adrien Mestre (FRA), 44 points

2. Luuc Van Opzeeland (NED), 47 points

3. Sam Sills (GBR), 12 points

Full results available here . . .