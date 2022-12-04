2022 Moth Class Worlds – Fletcher and Contessi go head-to-head

Britain’s Dylan Fletcher and Argentina’s Massimo Contessi go head-to-head at Moth World Championship.

Fletcher and Contessi shared the race wins on the fifth day of racing in Argentina, each taking two victories on the penultimate day at Yacht Club Argentino.

Contessi took the first two races, race 7 and 8, with Fletcher in second place before stepping up the pace to take wins in races 9 and 10, with Simone Salva of Italy in second and Contessi third in both races.

This shuffled the leading group, but keeps Fletcher in the overall lead on 11pts, Contessi moves up into second with 19pts and Salva now third on 23pts.

Behind the leaders in fourth place is Richard Didham with 34pts and fifth Brad Funk with 39pts.

Rob Greenhalgh is now sixth with 47pts and Francesco Bruni seventh on 47.8pts.

2022 International Moth Class Worlds – Leaders after 10 races (39 entries)

1st GBR Dylan Fletcher-Scott — 1 (10) 1 (2) 2 1 2 2 1 1 – – 11 pts

3rd ARG Massimo Contessi — 2 2 (5) 3 (12) 4 1 1 3 3 – – 19 pts

2nd ITA Simone Salva — 4 (8) (6) 1 3 2 4 5 2 2 – – 23 pts

4th USA Richard Didham — (39\DNS) 1 3 4 1 8 (10) 4 9 4 – – 34 pts

5th USA Brad Funk — (16) 3 4 5 (14) 5 3 10 4 5 – – 39 pts

6th AUS Robert Greenhalgh — (39\DNS) 12 2 6 4 3 (17) 8 5 7 – – 47 pts

7th ITA Francesco Bruni — 3 4 (9) 7 5,80\RDG 9 6 6 7 (14) – – 47.8 pts

8th USA Harry Melges — 10 7 8 (11) (39\DNS) 10 5 7 8 6 – – 61 pts

9th ITA Lorenzo De Felice — 5 11 7 10 6 13 (15) 9 11 (17) – – 72 pts

10th ITA Lorenzo De Felice — (17) 5 13 (16) 11 6 11 16 6 8 – – 76 pts

