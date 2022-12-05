Moth Class Worlds – Dylan Fletcher is 2022 World Champion

Britain’s Dylan Fletcher is the 2022 International Moth World Champion.

Fletcher finished the 13 race series with 17 pts after three final races on the final day of racing at the Yacht Club Argentina.

Second was Massimo Contessi of Argentina with 27 pts and third Simone Salva of Italy with 36 pts.

Francesco Bruni of Italy won the last two races to finish sixth overall and take the title of Master World Champion.

Helena Scutt of the USA was crowned Female World Champion.

Kyle Stoneham of Britain finished 18th.

2022 International Moth Class Worlds – Final Leaders after 13 races (39 entries)

1st GBR Dylan Fletcher-Scott — 1 (10) 1 (2) 2 1 2 2 1 1 2 (5) 2 – – 17 pts

3rd ARG Massimo Contessi — 2 2 (5) 3 (12) 4 1 1 3 3 1 2 5 – – 27 pts

2nd ITA Simone Salva — 4 (8) 6 1 3 2 4 5 2 2 4 3 (13) – – 36 pts

4th USA Brad Funk — (16) 3 4 5 (14) 5 3 10 4 5 3 4 6 – – 52 pts

5th USA Richard Didham — (DNS) 1 3 4 1 8 (10) 4 9 4 10 6 3 – – 53 pts

6th ITA Francesco Bruni — 3 4 (9) 7 5,80 9 6 6 7 (14) 6 1 1 – – 55.8 pts

7th AUS Robert Greenhalgh — (DNS) 12 2 6 4 3 17 8 5 7 12 7 (DNS) – – 83 pts

8th USA Harry Melges — 10 7 8 (11) (DNS) 10 5 7 8 6 7 8 8 – – 84 pts

9th FRA Enzo Balanger — (17) 5 13 (16) 11 6 11 16 6 8 8 12 4 – – 100 pts

10th SUI Sebastien Schneiter — 7 (18) 11 9 8 15 9 13 (17) 12 5 9 7 – – 105 pts

