EurILCA 2022 Senior Europeans – Penultimate Day changes final day leaders

Penultimta day of the EurILCA European championships with new leaders for each of the three fleets.

Britain’s Michael Beckett was looking headed for the men’s ILCA7 title with a 20 point lead when the day started . . . by the end Beckett (22,25,2) had had a tough day and was second, two points behind Pavlos Kontides (4,3,1) of Cyprus.

Likewise in the women’s ILCA6 championship, defending champion Agata Barwisnka (2,8,17) of Poland took the lead tied on 50 points with Holland’s Marit Bouwmeester (8,2,5) after Canada’s Sarah Douglas lost a nine point lead to finish the day in 6th place.

Matilda Nicholls (3,11,14) of Britain is in 5th, Daisy Collingridge (29,1,4) is 7th and Hannah Snellgrove (5,49,26) is 11th overall.

This just left Ireland’s Rocco Wright (1,13,5) to take back the lead in the men’s ILCA6, putting Britain’s Ben Elvin (25,35,23) down in third behind Georgios Yiasemides of Cyprus (3,11,39).

The 2022 championships finish on Monday 21 November with 2 races for the men’s ILCA 7 Europeans, and 3 each for the mens and women’s ILCA6 titles.

ILCA 7 Europeans – Men – Gold Fleet Leaders after 10 races (169 entries)

1st CYP KONTIDES Pavlos – – 2 3 7 10 1 22 11 4 3 1 – – 32 pts

2nd GBR BECKETT Michael – – 3 2 1 1 1 1 4 22 25 2 – – 34 pts

3rd FIN TAPPER Kaarle – – 7 DNF 1 2 5 4 49 5 23 3 – – 50 pts

4th HUN VADNAI Jonatan – – 2 4 9 3 6 12 5 8 18 17 – – 57 pts

5th ITA CHIAVARINI Lorenzo Brand – – 5 6 6 1 2 24 16 6 17 13 – – 66 pts

6th GBR WHALEY Sam – – 32 18 2 16 9 3 2 24 6 10 – – 66 pts

7th NED BROEKHUIZEN Niels – – 1 8 25 12 11 8 6 7 19 47 – – 72 pts

8th CRO STIPANOVIC Tonci – – 9 2 8 13 4 16 54 1 5 29 – – 74 pts

9th NZL GAUTREY George – – 2 5 7 17 3 5 53 19 22 11 – – 74 pts

10th NOR TOMASGAARD Hermann – – 17 1 3 6 3 2 18 32 10 35 – – 75 pts

ILCA 6 Europeans – Women – Gold Fleet Leaders after 9 races (110 entries)

1st POL BARWINSKA Agata – – 4 1 2 4 BFD 12 2 8 17 – – 50.00 pts

2nd NED BOUWMEESTER Marit – – 9 5 4 2 17 15 8 2 5 – – 50.00 pts

3rd SUI JAYET Maud – – 2 9 3 1 UFD 18 1 6 12 – – 52.00 pts

4th BEL PLASSCHAERT Emma – – 5 8 6 2 2 17 6 22 8 – – 54.00 pts

5th GBR NICHOLLS Matilda – – 28 6 10 5 3 9 3 11 14 – – 61.00 pts

6th CAN DOUGLAS Sarah – – 14 2 1 3 5 3 22 16 28 – – 66.00 pts

7th GBR COLLINGRIDGE Daisy – – 7 4 5 6 6 22 29 1 24 – – 75.00 pts

8th AUS IMENEO Casey – – 1 19 5 14 11 8 12 45 7 – – 77.00 pts

9th AUS THOMSON Zoe – – 12 3 4 7 9 23 10 27 15 – – 83.00 pts

10th FRA MICHON Pernelle – – 5 5 8 4 5 49 18 37 11 – – 93.00 pts

11th GBR SNELLGROVE Hannah – – 21 1 2 6 1 39 5 49 26 – – 101.00 pts

ILCA 6 Europeans – Men & U21 – Leaders after 8 flight races (64 entries)

1st IRL WRIGHT Rocco U21 – – 1 2 2 SCP 8 1 13 5 – – 32.00 pts

2nd CYP YIASEMIDES Georgios U21 – – 9 5 1 19 3 3 11 39 – – 51.00 pts

3rd GBR ELVIN Ben MEN – – 4 1 9 2 2 25 35 23 – – 66.00 pts

4th ESP CARDONA BALSA Daniel U21 – – 10 19 28 3 5 BFD 5 3 – – 73.00 pts

5th CRO NOVAK Mario MEN – – 12 6 7 9 18 15 23 10 – – 77.00 pts

6th CRO TOMASEVIC Antun U21 – – 16 BFD 14 16 1 19 8 7 – – 81.00 pts

7th POL STANISLAWSKI Kacper MEN – – 22 DSQ 8 7 19 4 15 11 – – 86.00 pts

8th CRO GJIDERA Max U21 – – 2 33 22 15 13 12 18 9 – – 91.00 pts

9th ITA STOCCO Elia MEN – – 7 9 15 29 12 7 16 49 – – 95.00 pts

10th CRO ALFIREVIC Viko U21 – – 20 13 11 5 7 30 14 52 – – 100.00 pts