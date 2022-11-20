EurILCA 2022 Senior Europeans – Penultimate Day changes final day leaders

Penultimta day of the EurILCA European championships with new leaders for each of the three fleets.
Britain’s Michael Beckett was looking headed for the men’s ILCA7 title with a 20 point lead when the day started . . . by the end Beckett (22,25,2) had had a tough day and was second, two points behind Pavlos Kontides (4,3,1) of Cyprus.
Likewise in the women’s ILCA6 championship, defending champion Agata Barwisnka (2,8,17) of Poland took the lead tied on 50 points with Holland’s Marit Bouwmeester (8,2,5) after Canada’s Sarah Douglas lost a nine point lead to finish the day in 6th place.
Matilda Nicholls (3,11,14) of Britain is in 5th, Daisy Collingridge (29,1,4) is 7th and Hannah Snellgrove (5,49,26) is 11th overall.
This just left Ireland’s Rocco Wright (1,13,5) to take back the lead in the men’s ILCA6, putting Britain’s Ben Elvin (25,35,23) down in third behind Georgios Yiasemides of Cyprus (3,11,39).
The 2022 championships finish on Monday 21 November with 2 races for the men’s ILCA 7 Europeans, and 3 each for the mens and women’s ILCA6 titles.
ILCA 7 Europeans – Men – Gold Fleet Leaders after 10 races (169 entries)
1st CYP KONTIDES Pavlos – – 2 3 7 10 1 22 11 4 3 1 – – 32 pts
2nd GBR BECKETT Michael – – 3 2 1 1 1 1 4 22 25 2 – – 34 pts
3rd FIN TAPPER Kaarle – – 7 DNF 1 2 5 4 49 5 23 3 – – 50 pts
4th HUN VADNAI Jonatan – – 2 4 9 3 6 12 5 8 18 17 – – 57 pts
5th ITA CHIAVARINI Lorenzo Brand – – 5 6 6 1 2 24 16 6 17 13 – – 66 pts
6th GBR WHALEY Sam – – 32 18 2 16 9 3 2 24 6 10 – – 66 pts
7th NED BROEKHUIZEN Niels – – 1 8 25 12 11 8 6 7 19 47 – – 72 pts
8th CRO STIPANOVIC Tonci – – 9 2 8 13 4 16 54 1 5 29 – – 74 pts
9th NZL GAUTREY George – – 2 5 7 17 3 5 53 19 22 11 – – 74 pts
10th NOR TOMASGAARD Hermann – – 17 1 3 6 3 2 18 32 10 35 – – 75 pts
ILCA 6 Europeans – Women – Gold Fleet Leaders after 9 races (110 entries)
1st POL BARWINSKA Agata – – 4 1 2 4 BFD 12 2 8 17 – – 50.00 pts
2nd NED BOUWMEESTER Marit – – 9 5 4 2 17 15 8 2 5 – – 50.00 pts
3rd SUI JAYET Maud – – 2 9 3 1 UFD 18 1 6 12 – – 52.00 pts
4th BEL PLASSCHAERT Emma – – 5 8 6 2 2 17 6 22 8 – – 54.00 pts
5th GBR NICHOLLS Matilda – – 28 6 10 5 3 9 3 11 14 – – 61.00 pts
6th CAN DOUGLAS Sarah – – 14 2 1 3 5 3 22 16 28 – – 66.00 pts
7th GBR COLLINGRIDGE Daisy – – 7 4 5 6 6 22 29 1 24 – – 75.00 pts
8th AUS IMENEO Casey – – 1 19 5 14 11 8 12 45 7 – – 77.00 pts
9th AUS THOMSON Zoe – – 12 3 4 7 9 23 10 27 15 – – 83.00 pts
10th FRA MICHON Pernelle – – 5 5 8 4 5 49 18 37 11 – – 93.00 pts
11th GBR SNELLGROVE Hannah – – 21 1 2 6 1 39 5 49 26 – – 101.00 pts
ILCA 6 Europeans – Men & U21 – Leaders after 8 flight races (64 entries)
1st IRL WRIGHT Rocco U21 – – 1 2 2 SCP 8 1 13 5 – – 32.00 pts
2nd CYP YIASEMIDES Georgios U21 – – 9 5 1 19 3 3 11 39 – – 51.00 pts
3rd GBR ELVIN Ben MEN – – 4 1 9 2 2 25 35 23 – – 66.00 pts
4th ESP CARDONA BALSA Daniel U21 – – 10 19 28 3 5 BFD 5 3 – – 73.00 pts
5th CRO NOVAK Mario MEN – – 12 6 7 9 18 15 23 10 – – 77.00 pts
6th CRO TOMASEVIC Antun U21 – – 16 BFD 14 16 1 19 8 7 – – 81.00 pts
7th POL STANISLAWSKI Kacper MEN – – 22 DSQ 8 7 19 4 15 11 – – 86.00 pts
8th CRO GJIDERA Max U21 – – 2 33 22 15 13 12 18 9 – – 91.00 pts
9th ITA STOCCO Elia MEN – – 7 9 15 29 12 7 16 49 – – 95.00 pts
10th CRO ALFIREVIC Viko U21 – – 20 13 11 5 7 30 14 52 – – 100.00 pts