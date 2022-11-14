Route du Rhum – Explosion aboard Imoca Nexans – Art & Fenetres

French skipper Fabrice Amedeo has abandoned his Imoca, Nexans – Art & Fenetres, following an explosion and fire on board.

Amedeo was en route to Cascais in Portugal after suffering damage during the Route du Rhum solo Transatlantic race, when there was an explosion on board.

This led to a fire on board which spread requiring Amedeo to abandon his boat which sank soon after.

After being informed by Race Direction the Portuguese maritime rescue centre contacted ships in the area of the accident.

The Cargo vessel M/V MAERSK BRIDA was close by and diverted immediately.

The rescue operation went well and at 14:21hrs UTC this Monday afternoon Amedeo, was taken safely on board the cargo vessel.

He has not suffered any injuries.

He will be taken ashore in Ponta Delgada, on the southern side of the island of São Miguel in the Azores.

More information to follow.