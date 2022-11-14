Route du Rhum – First the good news . . .

The Route du Rhum managed some good news Sunday with the rescue of Thibaut Vauchel-Camus.

Vauchel-Camus was rescued from the upturned Solidaires En Peloton – ARSEP some 240 miles north of the Azores. He was reported to be in good health, and the objective is to tow the Ocean Fifty to the Azores.

But then news was received of other skippers who hade suffered misfortune Sunday.

In the Rhum Multi category, Brieuc Maisonneuve (CMA Île-de-France – 60000 Rebonds) was rescued by Jean-Pierre Dick (Notre Méditerranée-Ville de Nice) following the capsize of his catamaran.

And in the IMOCA class, Fabrice Amedeo (Nexans-Art & Fenêtres) discovered an ingress of water and is heading for Cascais, Portugal. While in the Class40, several competitors have also diverted.

Australian Class 40 sailor Rupert Henry reported that he has structural failure of one of the frames in the bowt and has decided to withdraw for safety reasons.

The race has been demanding and the finish in Guadeloupe is some way off for the competitors still in the race.

The Ultim 32/23 multihulls led by Charles Caudrelier (Maxi Edmond de Rothschild) and François Gabart (SVR Lazartigue) are getting close now to the trade winds.

The Route du Rhum Race leader Charles Caudrelier is 62nm ahead of Gabart with 1,243 nm to run.

For the main fleet another front is moving in which is blocking the way, as they face what the meteorologists refer to as a ‘weather-bomb’

Some important strategic choices are being made to deal with the ‘weather-bomb’ and the huge seas that are forecast.

Of the three British competitors still racing in the IMOCA fleet:

Samantha Davis (Initiatives Coeur) is 15th, Pip Hare (Medallia) is 24th and James Harayda (Gentoo Sailing Team) is 26th.

Leading the IMOCA fleet is Charlie Dalin (Apivia) 84nm ahead of Jérémie Beyou (Charal) and Thomas Ruyant (LinkedOut).

As of Sunday 13 November, 124 boats are still racing, with 14 boats retired and 4 pit stops: Cit’Hôtel – Région Guadeloupe (Sacha Daunar), Trilogik – Dys de Cœur (David Ducosson), Olivier Heer Ocean Racing (Oliver Heer) and Kéni Piperol (Cap’tain Alternance).

Another eight intend to carry out pit stops: Pierre Casenave-Péré (Legallais), Emmanuel Hamez (Viranga), Daniel Ecalard (SOS Pare-Brise+), Mikaël Mergui (Centrakor), Fabrice Amedeo (Nexans – Art & Fenêtres), Jonas Gerckens (Volvo), Yves Courbon (Edigo Univerre) and Rupert Henry (Eora).

