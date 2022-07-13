Allianz Youth World Sailing Championships – Weather upsets Day 3

Not all the classes managed to race on Tuesday, the midpoint of the Allianz Youth 2022 World Sailing Championships in The Hague.

The forecast is looking stronger for Wednesday, which is just what’s needed to help get some of the fleets back on track with some more races. The strength of the current will be less of a factor if the predicted 13 knot wind arrives from the north.

Of the British competitors, Charlie Dixon remains tied on three points with Hidde van der Meer of Holland for the lead of the male windsurfer, and in the male skiff, Santiago Sesto Cosby and Leo Wilkinson are now in third place, with 17 points behind leaders Maximo Videla and Tadeo Funes de Riaoja of Argentina.

In the female windsurfer Lucy Kenyon remains in sixth place after four races, and Ella Geiger sixth in the female kiteboard after seven races.

Mattia Maini is tenth after eight races in the male kiteboard.

In the female skiff, Ellen Moorley and Hazel McDonnell are ninth after six races.

In the Male/Mixed Two Person multihull jasmine Williams and Sam Cox are seventh after six races.

The 51st edition of the Youth Sailing World Championships is taking place at the Hague, Netherlands, from 8-15 July 2022.



Other GBR places:

Male One Person Dinghy – 41st GBR Thomas Grit

Female One Person Dinghy – 42nd GBR Honor Procter

Male/Mixed Two Person Dinghy – 11th GBR Alice Davis and Oliver Rayner

Female Two Person Dinghy – 13th GBR Megan Farrer and Ellie Rush

Male/Mixed Two Person multihull – 7th GBR jasmine Williams / Sam Cox.

Overall leaders after day 3:

* Male Kiteboard after 8 races – Riccardo Pianosi ITA with 7 points

Female Kiteboard after 7 races -Julia DAMASIEWICZ POL with 5 points

Male Windsurfer after 4 races – Hidde van der MEER NED with 3 points

Female Windsurfer after 4 races – Tamar STEINBERG ISR with 3 points

Male One Person Dinghy after 3 races – Sebastian KEMPE BER with 2 points

Female One Person Dinghy after 3 races – Eve McMAHON IRL with 2 points

* Male/Mixed Two Person dinghy after 6 races – Marc MESQUIDA and Ramon JAUME ESP with 17 points

* Female Two Person Dinghy after 6 races – Amelie WEHRLE and Amelie RINN GER with 12 points

* Male Two Person Skiff after 8 races – Maximo VIDELA and Tadeo FUNES de RIOJA ARG with 16 points

* Female Two Person Skiff after 6 races – Lucie GOUT and Fleur BABIN FRA with 11 points

* Male/Mixed Two Person multihull after 6 races – Daniel and Nora Garcia De La Casa ESP with 8 points

* Race score updated

Full results available here . . .