Day Two Volvo Cork Week & 1720 Europeans

The second day of Volvo Cork Week incorporating the ICRA National Championships was held with races for all classes in Cork Harbour, Ringabella Bay and a technical windward leeward course off Roaches Point.

The Beaufort Cup fleet finished the 120nm Fastnet Race with a thrilling finish at the entrance to Cork Harbour. Light and shifty winds added to the complexity for all of the 192 teams racing at Volvo Cork Week.

The Beaufort Cup is at the heart of Volvo Cork Week with €10,000 going to the chosen charity of the winning team for the series.

Results after IRC time correction are still to be published at the time of going to press. However, Line Honours for the 120nm Fastnet Race was the Crosshaven RNLI team racing Dennis Murphy and RCYC Vice-admiral Anna Marie Fagan’s Nieulargo.

Just one race was completed today for the 44 strong 1720 Class.

Aidan Lynch’s Baltimore SC team racing MO was the race winner. Second place was adjudged a tie with Kenny Rumball’s Royal Irish team on The Conor Wouldn’t, crossing the line with Robert Dix’s Baltimore SC team racing Elder Lemon.

Rope Dock Atara helmed by Ross McDonald retains the lead for the 1720 European Championships. The Conor Wouldn’t moves up to second and Padraig Byrne & Donny Wilson’s Zing is in third.

IRC Racing Classes and One-Design Race winners on 11 July at Volvo Cork Week:

1720 MO, Cape 31 Aja, Cape 31 Antix, J/111 JourneyMaker 11, J/109 Joker 2, Quarter Tonner BLT, Grand Soleil 44 Samatom.

Classic and Echo Non-Spinnaker winners 11 July:

Cork Harbour One Design Jap, helm Harold Cudmore, Frank Caul Prince of Tides, John Twomey Shilleagh.

Results from Volvo Cork Week available here . . .