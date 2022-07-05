5.5 Metre Worlds – Jean Genie takes second race win

Race 5 win for Jean Genie (GBR 42) of Elliot Hanson, Andrew Palfrey and Sam Haines

Just one race was sailed on the fourth day of the 2022 5.5 Metre World Championship, with the win going to Jean Genie who put on a dominate display in the tough conditions.

By the finish the wind had increased to the point where the race committee considered it prudent to send the fleet back to the safety of the harbour.

New Moon II (BAH 24) of Mark Holowesko, Christoph Burger and Anthony Nossiter still leads overall from Artemis (NOR 57) of Kristian Nergaard, Johan Barne, and Trond Solli Sæther and Jean Genie . . . Two races remain for Tuesday.

The 2022 5.5 Metre World Championship is going down to the wire.

New Moon has barely put a foot wrong all week, with top three places in all races. Defending champion Artemis, has also had a great week. Jean Genie had a tough first day but has dominated since the stronger wind arrived and is getting faster.

One of these three is likely to take the title.

With the discard coming in after the sixth race, there is still everything to play for.

The top three boats are all close with a discard and with a similar forecast for Tuesday, the first race of the day could be very important.

Leading Results after 5 races (discard after sixth race) 23 entries

1st BAH 24 New Moon II – Mark Holowesko, Christoph Burger, Anthony Nossiter — 10 pts

2nd NOR 57 Artemis – Kristian Nergaard, Johan Barne, Trond Solli Sæther — 14 pts

3rd GBR 42, Jean Genie – Elliot Hanson, Andrew Palfrey, Sam Haines — 23 pts

4th UI 214 Caracole – Bernard Haissly, Nicolas Berthoud, Daniel Stampfli — 24 pts

5th BAH 23 Ali-Baba – Craig Symonette, Flavio Marazzi, William Alloway — 30 pts

Full 5.5 Metre results available here . . .