29er Europeans – Britain’s Gran and Jones push for podium

No change to the top of the leader board as the 29er European Championship goes into the final day.

The New Zealand pair, George Lee Rush and Seb Menzies, finished the day with 44 points to maintain their ten point lead after three more races on Monday.

It was not all to plan, but all three leaders suffered a poor race and their 5, -20, 1, score kept them well ahead of Tom Goron and Mael Clochard of France (3, -11, 4) on 55 points, and third placed Jens-Christian and Jens-Philip Dehn-Toftehøj of Denmark (-28, 2, 15) with 69 points.

Now in fourth place overall are Britain’s Charlie Gran and Sam Jones (13, 5, 9) with 87 points, moving ahead of Spain’s Mateo and Simon Codoñer (DNC, 16, 25) on 101 points.

Ben Mueller and Sam Webb are 15th, Jamie Wilkinson and Jamie Gatehouse 20th, Finn Morris and Oscar Morgan-Harris 21st, James Crossley and Noah Fitzgerald 22nd and Annabelle Vines and Raulf Berry 37th.

Leading female title pair are Sara and Isabel Momplet of Spain in 27th overall, with second Martina Lodos and Martina Díaz-Salguero (30th) of Spain and third Seisia Mair and Stella Hurley of Australia (32nd).

The 29er European Championship 2022, Rungsted, Denmark, hosted by the Royal Danish YC finishes on Tuesday 5 July.

Full 29er results available here . . .