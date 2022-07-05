First Farr X2 has lost keel and capsized offshore

On 4 July Farr Yacht Design issued a press release following the keel loss and capsize of Farr X2 NEXBA RACING . . .



On July 2, 2022 the Farr X2 “NEXBA RACING” was completing an overnight offshore qualifier off the coast of New South Wales, Australia. The boat was sailing into a building breeze and significant sea way when the keel attachment failed resulting in a capsize.

We are very thankful that the two crew were safely recovered and for the swift action of the Royal Australian Navy Destroyer HMAS Brisbane for rescuing the sailors in very challenging conditions.

Attempts are underway to recover the vessel to allow a thorough investigation process into the cause of this incident.

We take the safety of all the crews who sail on boats of our design very seriously and our design team is working with the builders, component suppliers and the composite structural engineers of to identify the root cause and to implement any necessary design, material or build process changes required to insure this cannot happen again.

We will provide further information after completing a review of all available information.

End of press release

It has since been reported that the hull, without rig or sails, has washed up on a beach on the South coast of NSW and is presumably a total wreck.

Earlier on 28 June, Farr Europe had released an email – ‘Introducing the all new Farr X2 Now in Europe!’

The new Farr X2, the first small new race boat from Farr Yacht Design since the ground breaking Mumm 30 in the 90’s – is coming to Europe in July.

The Farr X2 is the first production race boat designed specifically for short-handed racing. The high performance asymmetric sloop from Farr Yacht Design, was conceived by well known Australian sailor, Bret Perry and is being built in Singapore by XSP.

The first European based Farr X2, sold to a UK owner, will arrive in the UK this July and will be competing in a series of regattas through August and September. This boat will also be available for prospective owners to sail.

