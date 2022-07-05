29er Europeans Final – Britain’s Gran and Jones take Bronze

Final day of the 29er European 2022 Championship in Rungsted, Denmark, hosted by the Royal Danish YC.

Overall European Champions – Tom Goron and Mael Clochard FRA

Women’s European Champions – Sara Momplet and Isabel Momplet ESP

Overall Open European Champions – George Lee Rush and Seb Menzies NZL

The New Zealand pair, George Lee Rush and Seb Menzies (10,10), finished the day with 64 points to claim the Open title, while the European title went to Tom Goron and Mael Clochard (5, UFD) of France.

This meant that European silver went to Jens-Christian and Jens-Philip Dehn-Toftehøj (6, 6) of Denmark, and the bronze to Britain’s Charlie Gran and Sam Jones (-18,14).

Spain’s Sara Momplet and Isabel Momplet are the Women’s European Champions (28th overall).

With silver for Martina Lodos and Martina Díaz-Salguero (29th overall) and bronze for Finja Waldheuer and Anna-Maria Rissanen (40th overall) of Germany.

Tom Goron and Mael Clochard of France are the Men’s U17 European Champions and Martina Lodos and Martina Díaz-Salguero of Spain the Women’s U17 European Champions.

For British competitors, apart from Gran and Jones taking bronze in the European Championship and fourth overall, Finn Morris and Oscar Morgan-Harris (19th overall) took bronze in the Men’s U17 European Championship.

Other Brits in the gold fleet were, Ben Mueller and Sam Webb in 17th overall, Jamie Wilkinson and Jamie Gatehouse 23rd, James Crossley and Noah Fitzgerald 27th, and Annabelle Vines and Raulf Berry 34th.

Olly Peters and Ben Bradley placed first in the Silver fleet.

29er European 2022 Championship – Final European leaders

1st FRA 2901 Tom Goron and Mael Clochard – – 72 pts

2nd DEN 3 Jens-Christian and Jens-Philip Dehn-Toftehøj – – 82 pts

3rd GBR 3260 Charlie Gran and Sam Jones – – 115 pts

4th ESP 1 Mateo and Simon Codoñer – – 122 pts

5th ITA 3127 Alex Demurtas and Giovanni Santi – – 135.2 pts

6th ESP 10 Yoel Hernández and Alvaro Alonso – – 137 pts

7th FRA 5 Revil Hugo and Devaux Karl – – 145 pts

8th SWE 2653 Hedvig Liljegren and Hugo Liljegren – – 148 pts

9th FRA 2980 Sam Chambet and Bastian Couty – – 151 pts

10th GER 3222 Anton Sach and Johann Sach – – 158 pts

29er Open 2022 European Championship – Final Open leaders

1st NZL 3025 George Lee Rush and Seb Menzies – – 64 pts

2nd FRA 2901 Tom Goron and Mael Clochard – – 72 pts

3rd DEN 3 Jens-Christian and Jens-Philip Dehn-Toftehøj – – 82 pts

4th GBR 3260 Charlie Gran and Sam Jones – – 115 pts

5th ESP 1 Mateo and Simon Codoñer – – 122 pts

6th HKG 3055 Casey Law and Jack Dingemans – – 128 pts

7th ITA 3127 Alex Demurtas and Giovanni Santi – – 135.2 pts

8th ESP 10 Yoel Hernández Peña and Alvaro Alonso Ortega – – 137 pts

9th FRA 5 Revil Hugo and Devaux Karl – – 145 pts

10th AUS 3243 Daniel Links and Markus Sampson – – 147 pts

Full 29er results available here . . .